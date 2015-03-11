Apple's iTunes and App Stores are no longer broken

Update: The four affected Apple digital stores are now back up, according to the company's service status page.

Access to these services will likely soon return to normal, if it hasn't already.

The cause of the outage is still unknown, however, and we'll keep digging until we know more.

Original story below…

Apple's digital stores - the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store and Mac App Store - are experiencing some pesky technical problems right now.

Apple has updated its service status page to reflect that "all users are affected" by the problem. It was also having issues with iCloud account sign-ins, which now seems to be fixed, but users are still experiencing problems with purchasing items on its stores.

So if you're having issues with any of these services, fear not, you're not alone. We'll update as we know more.