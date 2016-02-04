Apple App Store is no longer crashing around the world [Updated]

Update: After two hours of outages, Apple's service status page shows that everything is back in working order. Though, let us know if you're still encountering any problems.

Apple's App Store, the iTunes Store and many of its other marquee services are currently down for some users.

While we expect any issues associated with the outage to be addressed quickly, at least you can rest easier knowing that it's not just your new iPhone 6S or iPad Air 2 acting up.

The full list of affected services includes the App Store, iTunes Store, Mac App Store, Apple TV, iBooks Store, iTunes in the Cloud, iTunes Match and the Volume Purchase Program. You can keep an eye on their status here.