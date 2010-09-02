MSI launches the N460GTX Hawk

MSI has unveiled the N460GTX Hawx Graphics card, complete with what the components giant is calling Triple Overvoltage function.

The N460GTX Hawk is built with the same ethos as the company's R5770 Hawk and is designed to let overclockers reach 1Ghz on air.

The new Hawk has a 7+1 power design, V-Check Points, Active Phase Switching (APS), the Twin Frozr II dual fan thermal design and military class components.

Hawk-eyed

"The N460GTX Hawk delivers unrivalled performance in thermal solution, power supply, stability and noise reduction," insists MSI's release.

But it is the 'World's First Triple Overvoltage Function' that will get the headlines, with MSI explaining that, when used with the company's Afterburner overclocking utility, "users can adjust the voltage of the GPU, the memory and the PLL."

"When compared to products of the same level from other manufacturers, the N460GTX Hawk offers superior overclocking potential.

"It is the world's first GTX 460 graphic card to successfully reach the 1GHz barrier when overclocking on air-cooling."

No price or UK release date as yet, but we'll keep our overclocked ear to the ground.