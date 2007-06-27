No external storage add-on for Nintendo Wii

The Wii is the fastest selling next-gen games console on the market

Nintendo has no plans to launch an external hard drive for its Wii games console. That's the word coming from the Japanese games giant this week.

The Japanese company announced WiiWare - a forthcoming games download service - earlier this week. It was widely expected that Nintendo would soon be announcing a new USB storage peripheral for the console.

But this is not the case. Our sister games site CVG put a call to Nintendo to ask about the possibility of a new storage peripheral, and were given a flat "no".

So it looks as though Wii gamers will just have to put up with using lots of SD memory cards for the time being.