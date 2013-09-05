HP's Envy Recline all-in-ones want to snuggle in your lap

We're not 100% sure what HP intends you to do with its new all-in-one PC, but it certainly wants you to get up close and personal with it.

It describes the HP Envy Recline series as its "most natural" all-in-one PC because its hinge allows the massive touchscreen to pivot over the edge of your desk and into your lap.

Literally into your lap, which could be a boon for wheelchair users and people whose office chair's pneumatic height adjuster thing is broken.

Jack of all

You can also stick to a non-lap-brushing angle - in fact, you can "easily adapt and change its shape to naturally fit different end user uses," promises HP's Louis Perrin.

The all-in-one PCs come in 27- and 23-inch editions, with a 10-point touchscreen, Beats Audio dual speakers, 4th gen Intel Core i-series processors and Nvidia graphics.

They also come with NFC on board for easy photo and contact sharing, and there's a special Beats Edition that comes with audio extras if that's what floats your boat.

The 23-model with an Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of memory will hit Aussie shelves on October 1 for $2299, while other configurations will start from $1899 at select retailers.

Also available from October 1, the 27-inch model will start from $2299, with other configurations starting from $2799. The Beats edition lands on December 1 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a starting price of $1999.

HP also announced the HP Split x2, a tablet-laptop hybrid, the HP Phoenix 810 Desktop PC and the HP Envy 23 IPS monitor at IFA 2013.