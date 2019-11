Apple has teamed up with David Mitchell and Robert Webb from That Mitchell And Webb to produce a UK version of the company's 'Get A Mac' ads - adverts aimed at the growing number of people who are thinking of switching from PC to Mac.

Four of the six adverts are remakes of the ones are available in the US. However two - Office At Home and Tentacle - are new to the UK and have a cruel and very British air about them. Enjoy.