Steve Jobs was 'deceptive' says FBI file

The FBI has released its files on Steve Jobs, which label the late Apple visionary as 'a deceptive individual' and a 'complex character.'

The former Apple CEO was subject to a background check from the Feds when under consideration for a position in then-US President George H.W. Bush's White House administration.

The files, which have been released following a request under the Freedom of Information Act, says Jobs would "twist the truth and distort reality in order to achieve his goals."

'Suspect moral character'

The character judgements come from 29 interviews conducted with individuals who knew Jobs.

One so-called "good friend" of the late Apple co-founder said he was "basically an honest and trustworthy person, [but] he is a very complex individual and his moral character is suspect."

The pal added that Jobs had "alienated a large number of people at Apple as a result of his ambition" in the report, which was complied during his exile from the company.

The documents also contain references to Jobs' Buddhist faith, his parenting skills and his well-documented experiments with drugs.

The entire 191-page document can be viewed on the FBI website now.

