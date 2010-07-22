PNY announces two external SSD drives

PNY technologies has announced new Optima 64GB and 128GB external solid state drives.

PNY says that the drives are designed for multi-purpose use and suggests that they are ideal for the 'computer user on the go'.

"A leading brand in both the PC upgrade and Flash memory markets, PNY aims to give its clients the best cross-market offer possible," stated Jonathan Filleau,marketing manager of consumer products EMEA at PNY Technologies.

Meet their needs

"With PNY's SSDs, each user will find an application that perfectly meets their needs – the product is of real value to our customers," he added.

A 256 GB version of the drive will be available 'shortly' says PNY, with both the 64 and 128 GB versions on sale now.

The UK pricing for the drives is £125 for the 64GB Optima SSD and £235 for the 128GB flavour.