Dell's UltraSharp 30 OLED Monitor promises eye-popping color

If you work with video, develop games or require accurate colors for your production workflow, Dell's UltraSharp 30 OLED Monitor will sound like a dream. The 30-inch Ultra HD 4K resolution display comes with drool-worthy specifications, including the use of an OLED panel for true, deep blacks, super fast 0.1ms response time and 100% coverage of the AdobeRGB color space.

If that's not enough to make you salivate, design-conscious users will appreciate the narrow bezel design, which helps to reduce space on your desktop. If you're still tight on desktop space, there is an optional monitor arm, which replaces the monitor stand to free up space on your desk.

The monitor is one of the first to come with support for the USB-C connection, delivering power, video and data on a single cable for machines like Apple's MacBook. There's a lot to love about the UltraSharp 30 OLED Monitor, except one thing: the $4,999 ( £3,390, AU$6,870) price. The UltraSharp 30 OLED will ship at the end of March.

Dell UltraSharp with InfinityEdge

If you don't require the premium features of Dell's larger 30-inch monitor, the 24-inch and 27-inch displays in the UltraSharp family are still attractive options. Both monitors feature slim bezels, and Dell goes as far as naming the screen design the InfinityEdge, a slim bezel technology Dell ported from its Infinity Display on the XPS 13 laptop.

The UltraSharp 27 U2717DA comes with support for 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is factory calibrated. The resolution on the UltraSharp 27 is QHD, so it's not quite as sharp as the UHD resolution on the UltraSharp 30. The display has a 60Hz refresh rate.

The UltraSharp 24 U2417HA maxes out with a full HD resolution panel with 60Hz refresh rates. Like the 27-inch model, it also supports 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is factory calibrated.

Connectivity on both displays is handled through the HDMI 1.4 (MHL 2.0), DP 1.2, mini-DP 1.2, DP-out, USB 3.0 x 4, Audio line-out ports.

The UltraSharp 27 Infinity Edge will be priced at $719 (£489, AU$1,003), while the 24-inch version will be priced at $349 (£237, AU$487). Both models will ship on February 25.

Wireless displays

The UltraSharp 24 Wireless Monitor is more suited for mobile users, featuring Miracast and Bluetooth connectivity options. This allows you to project the content on your smartphone or tablet to the display without a cable. The display maxes out at full HD resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, and it also covers 96% of the sRGB color space.

The Dell 23 Wireless Monitor incorporates dual wireless technology. Like the UltraSharp 24 model, you can connect your mobile devices to this display using Miracast and Bluetooth, but the Dell 23 Wireless Monitor adds in wireless charging as well.

Wireless charging is handled through the popular Qi and PMA protocols, making it compatible with a large number of phones on the market that support wireless charging. If you own a Galaxy Note 5 or Galaxy S6 Edge, for example, you can set your phone down on the Dell 23 Wireless Monitor's stand, and your phone will charge as you work.

Dell promises a 178-degree wide viewing angle on the 23-inch full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The display also has dual 3W speakers to keep you entertained at your desk.

The 24-inch wireless display will be available at the end of March starting at $469 (£319, AU$654), while the 23-inch model will start at $429 (£292, AU$598).