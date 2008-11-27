World's first road-worthy electric superbike unveiled

TTXGP unveils the world's first road-legal electric superbike at the NEC Bike Show this week, with a rather tasty top speed of 125mph.

It seems that the first electric motorbike race launched in the Isle of Man during race week in June this year has been the catalyst for the development of truly fast electric bikes such as this beauty.

In addition to being capable of 125 mph (200 km/h), the TTX01 Electric Superbike also has Kevlar-reinforced armatures to withstand high revs and produces 125 NM torque at the sprocket, with a 4:1 reduction to the rear wheel.

150,000 miles and more

The battery suffers no voltage sag which means a constant and steady supply of power to the motor, with recharge times only a mere 15 minutes or so with a high powered charger (though it should be understood that the charge time is around 2.5 hours with the charger provided).

The manufacturers estimate that the bike should be more than capable of 3000 usage cycles which equates to around 150,000 until the battery capacity drops to 80% of its original level. Impressive stuff.

For more info on the NEC Bike Show check the event's website.