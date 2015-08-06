Apple Music snags 11 million users in its first month

Steve Jobs would be proud. One month after its June 30 launch, Apple's new music streaming service Apple Music already has 11 million trial members.

The numbers come from USA Today, who snagged an in interview with Apple's senior vice president of Internet software and services, Eddy Cue.

Cue said that Apple Music's cost-effective family sharing plan already has 2 million paying users and says Apple is "thrilled with the numbers so far."

To put that number in perspective, Tidal - another recently launched streaming service - only gained about 800,000 subscribers in its first month out of the gate, while longtime veteran Spotify currently hovers around 20 million active subscribers.

But major music labels still have their reservations, and with good reason.

Because most subscribers are using it pro-bono, Apple has yet to see any major return on its investment, causing some concern that users are flocking for the free trial only to leave when it comes time to pony up the $9.99/£9.99 per month.

These concerns, while valid, won't be proven right or wrong until first users end the three-month trial on September 30.