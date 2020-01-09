GTA 5 cheats for PS4, Xbox One, PC and mobile

In making GTA 5, Rockstar created a near-limitless virtual playground unlike any other - but here you are looking for GTA 5 cheats... Alas, it makes sense that even the most detailed simulations need to have their boundaries tested every once and a while.
Respecting its forebears, GTA 5’s cheat system does indeed involve multiple button inputs, with codes and phone keypad sequences for PC too. If you’ve ever wanted to make people explode with your fists or spawn a BMX on the top of a building (we’ve all been there) then you’ve come to the right place.
Read on as we run through every GTA 5 cheat code, including details on how to trigger each gameplay tweak regardless of your preferred platform.
GTA 5 cheats: how to open the GTA 5 cheat console
The way you input cheats in GTA 5 is different on each platform and will depend on which kind of gamepad or input method you’re using. Keep it in mind that activating cheats will make you incapable of popping achievements or trophies on your given platform. Here’s a handy list so you don’t get lost.
We advise not to save after using cheats in GTA 5 as some are unable to be reversed, while others can be if you enter the cheat code again.
PC
On PC you’ll need to hit the tilde key which looks like this: ~. It is hiding underneath the 'ESC' button on your keyboard. This will open up the developer console where you can input cheats.
PS4/PS3
If you’re playing with a DualShock, you’ll just have to follow the inputs as listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.
Xbox One / Xbox 360
If you’re playing with an Xbox One / Xbox 360 gamepad, you’ll just have to follow the inputs as listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.
All platforms
Across all platforms, you can use your in-game phone to activate cheats if you prefer. This involves opening your phone, navigating to the contacts screen and then hitting the prompt to activate the keypad where you can key in the phrase, fronted by 1-999-.
GTA 5 cheats: wanted level cheats
These will be your go-to codes if you want to lose the cops in Los Santos (or perhaps gain them if you’re feeling up to it!)
Lower your wanted Level
PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
PC: Lawyerup
All Platforms: 1-999-5299-3787
Raise your wanted Level
PS4/PS3 : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
PC: Fugitive
All Platforms: 1-999-3844-8483
GTA 5 cheats: health, ammo and equipment cheats
Use these cheats to become invincible and up your arsenal, filling your inventory with equipment and weapons.
Full health and armor
PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
PC: TURTLE
All Platforms: 1-999-887-853
Give parachute
PS4/PS3: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB
PC: Skydive
All Platforms: 1-999-759-3483
All weapons and ammo
PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB
PC: Toolup
All Platforms: 1-999-866-587
God mode (five minute timer)
PS4/PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
PC: Painkiller
All Platforms: 1-999-7246-545-537
Full special ability meter
PS4/PS3: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X
Xbox One / Xbox 360: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A
PC: Powerup
All Platforms: 1-999-769-3787
GTA 5 cheats: gameplay modifiers
Use these cheats to modify the open world and your abilities within it!
Max running speed
PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE
Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
PC: Catchme
All Platforms: 1-999-2288-463
Max swimming speed
PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT
PC: Gotgills
All Platforms: 1-999-4684-4557
Low gravity
PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT
PC: Floater
All Platforms: 1-999-356-2837
Explosive punches
PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
PC: Hothands
All Platforms: 1-999-4684-2637
Drunk mode
PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT
PC: Liquor
All Platforms: 1-999-547-861
Aim in slow-mo
PS4/PS3: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X
Xbox One / Xbox 360: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A
PC: Deadeye
All Platforms: 1-999-3323-393
Skydive (drops you from the top of the skybox)
PS4/PS3: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
PC: Skyfall
All Platforms: 1-999-759-3255
Super Jump
PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2
Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
PC: Hoptoit
All Platforms: 1-999-467-8648
Explosive bullets
PS4/PS3: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
PC: Highex
All Platforms: 1-999-444-439
Burning bullets
PS4/PS3: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB
PC: Incendiary
All Platforms: 1-999-462-363-4279
Director mode (play as any NPC)
PC: Jrtalent
All Platforms: 1-999-5782-5368
Black cellphones (causes a random explosion)
All Platforms: 1-999-367-3767
Slow-mo gameplay
PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB
PC: Slowmo
All Platforms: 1-999-756-966
Change weather type
PS4/PS3: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
PC: Makeitrain
All Platforms: 1-999-625-348-7246
Bad drivers (cars swerve into you)
PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
PC: Snowday
All Platforms: 1-999-7669-329
GTA 5 cheats: vehicle spawn cheats
Use these cheats to spawn planes, limos, automobiles, bikes, whatever you please!
Duster
PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
PC: Flyspray
All Platforms: 1-999-3597-7729
Stunt plane
PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y
PC: Barnstorm
All Platforms: 1-999-227-678-676
Dodo
PC: Extinct
All Platforms: 1-999-398-4628
Buzzard attack chopper
PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
PC: Buzzoff
All Platforms: 1-999-2899-633
Kraken submarine
PC: Bubbles
All Platforms: 1-999-282-2537
Duke O'Death
PC: Deathcar
All Platforms: 1-999-3328-4227
Caddy
PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
PC: Holein1
All Platforms: 1-999-4653-461
Limo
PS4/PS3: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
PC: Vinewood
All Platforms: 1-999-8463-9663
Trashmaster
PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
PC: Trashed
All Platforms: 1-999-8727-433
Comet
PS4/PS3: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
PC: Comet
All Platforms: 1-999-266-38
Rapid GT
PS4/PS3: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT
PC: RapidGT
All Platforms: 1-999-727-4348
Sanchez
PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
PC: Offroad
All Platforms: 1-999-633-7623
PCJ
PS4/PS3: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB
PC: Rocket
All Platforms: 1-999-762-538
BMX
PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2
Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT
PC: Bandit
All Platforms: 1-999-226-348
