WhatsApp has stopped working on millions of smartphones running older editions of popular operating systems.

Starting February 1st, the Facebook-owned messaging platform will no longer support smartphones running on operating systems older than Android 2.3.7 and iOS version 8.

Since the old operating systems do not get the latest security updates, user data privacy is at risk, so WhatsApp recommends using devices with the latest operating system installed.

WhatsApp periodically drops support for older devices in order to continue building better features and support for the newer version of operating systems.

The company says that Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread powers just 0.3% of Android devices globally, many in developing countries from Asia and Africa.

Whilst the distribution data of iOS is not openly available, devices such as the iPhone 4, which stopped receiving software updates after iOS 7 will surely miss the service. The next generation of Apple's devices, most notabily the iPhone 4s, will see updates till iOS 9.

Back in December 2019, WhatsApp also pulled support for all Windows-based phones, despite the fact Microsoft discontinued its support for the platform.

If you're using one of these older devices, you will need to update your device's operating system - or if this isn't an option, you may need to buy a whole new device.

Here are the best mobile phone deals for February 2020

Via BBC