Ubisoft Massive claims 'there's no better situation' for Star Wars Outlaw's setting

The developers behind Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment, talked about why its newest venture into the Star Wars universe is set at just the right time.

The open-world action-adventure game Star Wars Outlaws has been described as a "scoundrel fantasy" by some as it follows Kay Vess, a rookie criminal attempting to pull off the biggest heist the galaxy has ever witnessed.

The timing for Star Wars Outlaws couldn't be better either. Set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the universe that players will inhabit will see some truly terrifying fights. The Galactic Empire is hot on the heels of the Rebel Alliance, which has let the criminal underworld run rampant.

(Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

"When we were stating off the discussions with Lucasfilm, it was very clear that the one year period between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, that's where the Rebels aren't part of the picture", creative director for Massive Entertainment, Julian Gerighty, said in an interview with IGN.

"The Empire's taking more and more control, but the syndicates, they're taking more power, they're exploiting all of these weaknesses", Gerighty said. "So it really is a moment where the underworld is thriving and there's no better situation for an established or a rookie scoundrel to cut their teeth than this particular moment."

It seems as if Star Wars Outlaws will let players run loose in a new kind of Star Wars universe, leaving behind the black-and-white world of the Empire and Rebels. It's a point in time in which movies, TV, and games haven't truly explored yet so old fans can expect something new and fresh from this upcoming action-adventure once it launches in 2024.

As it stands it looks like Star Wars Outlaws will join the ranks of fellow titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as a brilliant addition to the much-loved space-age series.