UAE cyber security firm DarkMatter to protect Expo 2020’s digital network and data

UAE-based cyber security experts DarkMatter announced today that it will be responsible for overseeing the cyber security of Expo 2020 Dubai. The company aims to deploy advanced cyber security technologies to safeguard Expo’s digital experience for millions of visitors and 180 country participants.

DarkMatter will provide a wide range of services, from security management and monitoring, to risk assessments, incident response and technical forensics before, during and after Expo 2020.

Mohammed Alhashmi, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Future Technology at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “In today’s increasingly connected world, the need for innovative cyber security solutions cannot be overstated.

"Finding the best ways to ensure we operate safely and securely – and with foresight of potential issues to prevent them from occuring – is critical for the Expo 2020 experience and its success. Cyber security is a fast evolving field, so it is important that we collaborate with industry experts like DarkMatter to develop solutions that keep Expo 2020’s digital infrastructure safe and secure.”

DarkMatter will also work with UAE government entities to share its expertise and demonstrate how its cyber security technologies can be leveraged beyond the Expo site.

Rabih Dabboussi, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Sales and Marketing at DarkMatter, said: “We look forward to providing Expo 2020 with a holistic cyber security framework delivered through continuous security monitoring, risk assessment and digital forensics, to ensure it is one of the safest and most technologically secure World Expos in history.”

DarkMatter is Expo 2020 Dubai’s first Official Provider, and joins other Official Premier Partners such as Emirates, Accenture, Cisco, DP World, Emirates NBD, Etisalat, SAP and Siemens, as well as Official Partners DEWA, ENOC and UPS.