This startup wants to use generative AI to write your marketing copy

Typeface, a generative AI startup, has received financial backing to make its dream of AI-written content tailored to a company’s voice a reality.

Per TechCrunch (opens in new tab), the company, founded by former Adobe CTO Abhay Parasnis, has secured $65 million in venture equity from four major companies, including Google Ventures and M12, Microsoft’s venture fund.

As with recent consumer-friendly AI developments like Bing’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT (opens in new tab) the idea is that users can enter in a rough prompt for a piece of content. The core difference is that, while ChatGPT will often run out of steam within a paragraph or two, Typeface will return an entire piece with appropriate images placed around it.

AI comes to PR

“We provide a generative AI application that empowers businesses to develop personalized content,” said Parasnis. “CEOs, CMOs, heads of digital and VPs and directors of creative are all expressing a growing demand for combining generative AI platforms with hyper-affinitized AI content to enhance the future of content workflows.”

Parasnis claims that the company has customers across the marketing, advertising, sales, HR and customer support industries.

Meanwhile TechCrunch notes that agencies working with Heinz, Martini & Rossi and Patrón have, in the last few months, launched ad content containing imagery generated with text-to-image systems such as Midjourney (opens in new tab) and OpenAI’s DALL·E (opens in new tab). Even Nestlé has turned to enslaving computers instead of children (opens in new tab).

Companies everywhere are looking to make AI do their bidding to produce text, image, and video content, and even to do their email marketing .

A recent report (opens in new tab) by enterprise data insights company Statista suggests that 87% of businesses currently adopting AI are using, or considering using, AI to power their email marketing and newsletters .

PR companies becoming interested in AI writers (and using nonsensical buzzwords to justify it) was inevitable - why bother paying or dealing with pesky human copywriters, when a robot can do it for you? Underpay that too, while you’re at it.

Should you also wish to contribute to the fall of civilization, Typeface currently has an open waitlist (opens in new tab), albeit with no set launch date.