PS Vita TV headed to North America and Europe as PlayStation TV

You may recall the PS Vita TV system that was seemingly never going to make it off the island of Japan?

Sony just delivered some liberating news during E3 2014: It's rebranding Vita TV as PlayStation TV and bringing it to North America and Europe.

The black slab (the color is new too) lets users play PS4 games through Remote Play, PS3 games via PlayStation Now and select PS Vita, PSP and PS One titles as well.

Sony only revealed US pricing for the PlayStation TV; it will sell for $99/€99 (about £58, AU$105) on its own and $139 (about £82, AU$148) as part of a bundle that includes a DualShock 3 controller, an HDMI cable, an 8GB memory card, and your very own copy of the Lego Movie video game.

Due in the fall, the PlayStation TV may not be the most vital piece of hardware you ever own, but at least it won't take up too much space in your living room.