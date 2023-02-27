Some of the world's biggest telecom networks are making their APIs much easier to use

Audio player loading…

The GSMA has announced the introduction of open network APIs that it hopes will help provide developers with universal access to telecom networks like never before.

Unveiled at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, Open Gateway has been described as a “paradigm shift in the way the telecoms industry designs and delivers services in an API economy world”.

The GSMA says Open Gateway is designed with developer-friendly tools and code in an effort to encourage developers to tap into the network APIs and deploy services both more quickly and easily.

GSMA Open Gateway

Open Gateway has initially launched with eight universal network APIs: SIM Swap; Quality on Demand; Device Status (Connected or Roaming); Number Verify; Edge Site Selection and Routing; Number Verification (SMS 2FA); Carrier Billing - Check Out; and Device Location (Verify Location). In the year ahead, the Open Gateway initiative plans to launch even more APIs to help connect developers to participating networks.

The work has been made possible thanks to the GSMA’s collaboration with the Linux Foundation, who together have created the CAMARA open-source project, which already has 21 of the most prominent network operators signed up

Among the initial signatories a Telstra, America Movil, AT&T, Axiata, Bharti Airtel, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, e& Group, KDDI, KT, Liberty Global, MTN, Orange, Singtel, Swisscom, STC, Telefónica, Telenor, TIM, Verizon, and Vodafone.

These are all networks that plan to facilitate the rollout of more connected technologies, including autonomous vehicles, drones, robotics, and extended reality. Use cases could extend beyond the typical consumer to other official bodies, too: the SIM Swap API is said to be pivotal to fighting financial crime, for example.

Developers looking to get on board with the GSMA Open Gateway can expect to hear more about early adopter programs over the next 12 months, including through events like Microsoft Ignite and Build, and AWS re:Invent.

"By applying the concept of interconnection for operators to the API economy developers can utilise technology once, for services such as identity, cybersecurity or billing, but with the potential to be integrated with every operator worldwide. This is a profound change in the way we design and deliver services," said Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA.