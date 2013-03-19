Blab away: Google Babble might unify scattered messaging services

Instant messaging is great, unless the person you want to chat with is using an incompatible service. However, Google could soon come to the rescue with the ultimate cross-platform solution.

A report this week from Geek.com noted that Google may be preparing to expand on its Google Talk instant messaging service by building an all-in-one chat solution from the ground up - one that works across all its messaging platforms.

The new service known as Google Babble could debut at this year's Google I/O developer conference in May, although sources were quick to explain the company has yet to pin an actual release date on the calendar.

Though Geek.com's report was quick to point out that Google's plan for Babble is to make sure users use it in just the way the company wants it to be used, the quality and performance of the service will standout from the static-filled chat field.

Google-flavored unity

In addition to chat unity, Google Babble will reportedly combine the best of the search giant's current Google Talk features, which are built on the open-source Jabber (XMPP) protocol.

That means support for sending images back and forth, Hangout-style video chats and conversation-style messaging threads users have come to know and love.

The service appears aimed at uniting Google's own disparate offerings, which include Talk, Hangout, Voice, Messenger, Chat for Google Drive and even Google+ Talk integration.

An app that works across Android and Chrome OS is reportedly part of the plan, though it's unclear how integral that software will be.