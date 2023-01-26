Razer Edge gaming handheld finally launches in both 5G and WiFi flavors

Razer has launched its Steam Deck competitor handheld device, the Razer Edge, in two versions: the WiFi model and the 5G model. The Edge is an Android-based gaming handheld and, according to Razer, the “world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console.”
The Razer Edge is powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 and features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes bundled with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, which includes Razer's 'HyperSense' haptic feedback and a 3.5mm audio port. It’s also compatible with Nvidia GeForce Now, including the recently-launched RTX 4080 Ultimate subscription tier, which we went hands-on with and found to be quite excellent.
Its 5G version is in partnership with Verizon and is sold both on its online store and in-store Verizon locations. Meanwhile, the WiFi version can be purchased through Razer stores and Razer’s online store for $399.99. The Edge is currently only available in the US.
Razer previously showcased the Razer Edge at RazerCon in 2022 and at CES 2023, receiving plenty of accolades at both events. This isn’t the first time Razer has released a gaming tablet, either. Back in 2013, the company launched a Windows 8-based gaming handheld also called the Razer Edge, though with a much heftier price tag.