Razer Edge gaming handheld finally launches in both 5G and WiFi flavors

Razer has launched its Steam Deck competitor handheld device, the Razer Edge, in two versions: the WiFi model and the 5G model. The Edge is an Android-based gaming handheld and, according to Razer, the “world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console.”

The Razer Edge is powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 and features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes bundled with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, which includes Razer's 'HyperSense' haptic feedback and a 3.5mm audio port. It’s also compatible with Nvidia GeForce Now, including the recently-launched RTX 4080 Ultimate subscription tier , which we went hands-on with and found to be quite excellent.

Its 5G version is in partnership with Verizon and is sold both on its online store and in-store Verizon locations. Meanwhile, the WiFi version can be purchased through Razer stores and Razer’s online store for $399.99. The Edge is currently only available in the US.