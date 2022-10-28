Nvidia RTX 3060 series gets a facelift from Colorful in new launch

Audio player loading…

Nvidia has had a tumultuous few months, launching and unlaunching graphics cards in a very short space of time. We’ve been shocked by the steep price of the RTX 4090 graphics cards and the mad dash that followed the launch, and a little baffled by the dramatic unlaunch of the RTX 4080 12GB .

But! While the RTX 4090 is having its highs and lows , Nvidia has turned back to the previous generation and launched newer versions, with Colorful releasing four RTX 3060 8GB cards and four RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X models, refreshing the older GPU lineup. The UK and US websites don’t have all the different variants listed on the official website in China as of yet, but we expect them to trickle down soon.

There is not a lot of difference between the older and the newer models. The updated RTX 3060 8GB has a reduced memory bus (down to 128 bit) and 8GB capacity. The new released variants from Colorful seem to have new names like ‘Battle Axe Deluxe’ or a rather cute and colorful (get it, from Colorful so it is colorful) chassis. The RTX 3060 Ti cards are being introduced with GDDR6DX memory, with a similar lineup as the previous variants save for Colorful adding in the iGame Vulcan OC.

In terms of pricing, the 8GB models of the graphics cards will be cheaper than the 12GB, with the cheapest RTX 3060 GPU running at $330 (about £290 or AU$520) and the pricest sitting at $365 (around £320 or AU$560). These are considerably cheaper than expected, and definitely more affordable than the RTX 4090.

Analysis: Grateful for good prices at last

(Image credit: Colorful)

Considering the huge price tag of the RTX 4090, it’s refreshing to see the budget-friendly GPU options get an update rather than being neglected in favor of more expensive models.

These newer editions would be great for those of us still looking for a solid GPU that can handle modern games without breaking the bank, or newer PC gamers not wanting to spend too much money while they’re still getting their bearings.

Hopefully we’ll see other variants of the new RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti that will continue the trend of reasonable prices