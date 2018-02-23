Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - new B2B and Distribution categories for 2018

From the boardroom to the grassroots, the 2018 Mobile Industry Awards look to reward excellence across the industry.

With the awards now entering our 16th year, we constantly strive to ensure that our award categories reflect the fantastic job done industry wide.

So for this years event, we are delighted to announce a change to our well established and distinguished B2B, Service and Distribution categories, ensuring that the best distributors for Consumer Technology, Mobile Solutions and Emerging Technology can go head to head.

To support these changes to the Distribution awards, we are also announcing the addition of Best Recycling and Recommerce Service, Managed Services Provider of the Year and Most Innovative Service to our B2B , Service and Distribution categories.

- Entries will open for submissions on Wednesday 28th February 2018.

- Submission deadline is Thursday 12th April 2018.

So what are we looking for in the winners of these new awards?

Best Distributor - Consumer Technology

The distributor that is leading the way in flexibility, speed and ingenuity, the core ingredients in giving retailers the right product at the right price, right now.

CRITERIA POINTS

- Innovation: business technical services

- Financial and business success

- Adaptability

- Quality of service/customer service

- Standout products/partnership/client relations – testimonials

- Standout selling points and business achievements

Best Distributor - Mobile Solutions

With the rise of converged services, distributors have remained at the forefront of innovation in recent years, with the challenge of being both niche specialists and all encompassing vendors. Competition continues to be rife and a business needs to be sharp, fast moving and have a firm grasp of costs if they are to thrive. This award celebrates the best of this sector.

CRITERIA POINTS

-Innovation: business technical services

- Financial and business success

- Adaptability

- Quality of service/customer service

- Standout products/partnership/client relations – testimonials

- Standout selling points and business achievements

Best Distributor - Emerging Technology

This category recognises distributors that are true incubators of technology that is new and disruptive to market. The ability to identify new technology trends and harness them to benefit their business and that of their partners will also be taken into account. Entrants must prove that they have assisted their retailers , resellers and vendor partners to build a profitable business in 2018 using this technology.

CRITERIA POINTS

- Innovation: business technical services

- Financial and business success

- Adaptability

- Quality of service/customer service

- Standout products/partnership/client relations – testimonials

Best Recycling and ReCommerce Service

This category recognises the service that has had the most impact on its clients in the past year. The market for recycling, refurbishing and repair has grown exponentially with successful propositions providing crucial revenue streams for many different areas of the industry. This award is for the service which stands above all others by proving its value to partners.

CRITERIA POINTS

- Overall excellence in delivery of service to a partner

- Partnership/client relations- testimonials

- Innovation in marketing, education and training

- Adaptability to changing market conditions

- A clear strategy for UK growth

Best Unified Comms Dealer

No longer a niche but a necessity in the business communications market, unified comms continues to expand in both market potential and definition. As dealers compete to provide a complete service for their clients, this category examines the success, innovations, skills and opportunities developed along the way.

CRITERIA POINTS

- Outstanding customer service

- Business and technical innovation

- Financial stability and growth

- Diversification and adaptability

- Developing new business opportunities

- Staff training and development

Managed Services Provider of the Year

This category recognises the services provider that manages and assumes responsibility for providing a defined set of services to its clients either proactively or as the MSP

CRITERIA POINTS

- Outstanding customer service

- Business and technical innovation

- Financial stability and growth

- Diversification and adaptability

- Developing new business opportunities

- Staff training and development

Most Innovative Service

As customers demands change the need for innovative services such as portals , apps and services are becoming a vital requirement for business users . This category recognises the partner who continues to deliver an innovative service and as such will be judged from the Other submissions.

Why enter?

Reward and motivate you and your team - by entering the MIA it sends a message to your team that their achievements are worth shouting about – and being shortlisted is a huge boost to company morale

Build customer trust and confidence - an award is a mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors and proves your corporate credentials. It’s an independent endorsement that can help you attract new customers, partners, investors and talent.

Grow your profile and reach – Winning (or just being shortlisted) is a fantastic PR and marketing opportunity that gives you the chance to tell your story and share your success.

Benchmarking – The award tells the judges and your industry that you are the best of the best – and a company worth doing business with.

Networking - Attend the awards ceremony, celebrate and certainly bask in the glory – but also see it as a networking opportunity, take clients and also make the most out of building new relationships

For all awards updates visit our site.

See you on the 7th June 2018. If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter get in touch with Mark.fermor@futurenet.com