Asus lifts lid on Transformer Book T100 and Book Trio UK prices

Asus now has two fewer robots in disguise after officially launching its Transformer Book T100 and Transformer Book Trio TX201 convertibles in the UK.

The Transformer Book T100 was first trotted out at the Intel Developer Forum (IDF) earlier this year.

You'll be available to pick it up from November 1 at Ebuyer, Amazon and John Lewis for the tasty sum of £349, making it one of the most affordable Windows 8.1 devices around.

It can be used as a laptop or tablet thanks to its detachable keyboard that's released at the click of a button. The device houses Intel's 'Bay Trail' Atom Z3740 CPU and sports a 10.1-inch IPS display (1366 x 768), along with 2GB memory and 32GB storage.

Triple threat

Asus has also announced that its Transformer Book Trio TX201, which hits UK shelves on November 11, is set to retail at £899.99.

Measuring up at a slightly larger 11.6 inches, the three-in-one device turned heads at IDF thanks to its ability to switch between Windows 8 and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean seamlessly.

It runs an Intel Core i5 CPU that's backed up by 4GB of memory and 500GB of internal storage. It's heavier than the Transformer Book T100 (1kg versus 700g) but sports a sharper, full-HD display.