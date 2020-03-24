A few weeks ago we reported on the winner of a competition held by IGG, maker of the brilliant multiplayer game Lords Mobile for mobile and PC.

Contestants were asked to design a castle, one that would eventually feature in the game itself. You can check out the winner's story in our previous post.

And above you can see the design as it will appear in Lords Mobile. Cute, right?

It brings to mind memories of carefree childhood days spent burying your head in the toy box.

IGG Mobile and Make-A-Wish

IGG might bring a few tears to a few eyes with its follow-up, a $100,000 donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation. Make-A-Wish's good work spans five continents, and it tries to make the dreams of critically ill children come true.

You can read about some of these wishes-made-real on the Make-A-Wish website. One of them is Shakeel. After being diagnosed with renal disease, he sought solace in online games. An avid gamer now, his wish was to be a gamer to raise funds through a live stream for charity.

This is just one of several remarkable charitable projects IGG Mobile has made happen. In 2017 it teamed-up with philanthropist Mr Beast, of YouTube fame, who delivered thousands of presents to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, California.

You can watch a video of that day, and see the hospital room stuffed with presents, on the Lords Mobile Facebook page.

IGG is also doing its best to help the global effort to stop the spread of Covid-19, coronavirus.

It setup a donation fund to bring important medical supplies to Wuhan in China. And, more recently, IGG Mobile purchased 500,000 face masks to be distributed to the areas hit hardest by the virus.

It's also donated N95 masks to US hospitals and organizations including the City of Fremont (Police Dept), Kaiser Permanente Medical Group, Stanford Hospital and more.

