KATIM, the world's most secure phone is here

DarkMatter is known to provide the entire value chain of cyber security services and with the launch of its flagship KATIM Phone, it completes the cycle of offering the most secure software and hardware.

Like some of the BlackBerry handsets, the KATIM Phone is based on a hardened Android operating system. At each boot instance, KATIM Phone checks the entire software stack via its bootloader to detect modifications. If this validation fails, boot up is aborted.

KATIM continues to monitor the integrity of its environment and in the event of a security attack that threatens a bypass of the built-in security mechanisms, a process is initiated for wiping clean the entire phone.

The Katim Phone also offers a SHIELD MODE to securely cut off recording functions during meetings, tamper protection and detection, and, encrypted data in transit and at rest.

DarkMatter doesn't only provide a secure phone. It has a full set of secured services to go with it.

Other than the phone, DarkMatter is also adding the KATIM Email application to its Secure Communications Application Suite which allows end-to-end 256-bit encrypted communication between KATIM users as well as external users through secure web access.

The company labels its KATIM communications suite as the most secure communications suite available. Faisal Al Bannai, DarkMatter Founder and CEO commented:

“Mobile communications is critical for every nation and enterprise. As such, the mobile device and applications have become a key target for hackers. KATIM allows users who require the highest level of security to communicate with confidence that their data and voice transmissions are uncompromised.”

The KATIM Phone features an elegant and ultra-rigid aerospace-grade, anodised 7000-series, aluminium alloy, unibody in a satin finish. It has Gorilla Glass 5 screen with carbon coating which makes it scratch free.