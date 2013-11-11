EE brings 4G mobile broadband to the countryside with Cumbria roll-out

After conquering the big town and cities with its 4G roll-out, EE has now turned its attention to the countryside by bringing superfast wireless connectivity to rural Cumbria.

The network's latest launch aims to bring 4G speeds to remote areas that have so far missed out on superfast home broadband due to the expense and logistics involved in building the infrastructure.

Following successful trials in the village of Threlkeld, the network now covers an area of 100 square miles and delivers speeds of 24Mbps to up to 2,000 homes and businesses.

The idea is for customers to use a £70 Huawei Mi-Fi modem in order to provide Wi-Fi connectivity for the home and office, in places where there is no access to fibre-optic broadband.

Expansion

From December 6, EE will also be offering the good folks of rural Cumbria a pretty decent promotional deal, with 20GB of connectivity a month available for £25 a month.

The plans are to expand the network across the whole of Cumbria by March 2014, while EE is also targeting Bodmin Moor in Cornwall, which has also missed out on superfast fibre broadband.

The Northern Fells Broadband Group estimated the cost of bringing superfast broadband to Cumbra at £10m, while EE's solution is thought to have cost only 10 per cent of that.