EMC announces two-day setup Hybrid Cloud solution

Hybrid cloud: the best of both worlds

EMC has announced a new Hybrid Cloud solution, designed to combine the best of both worlds from private and public clouds.

The solution, based on Software-Defined Data Centre architecture, allows business to secure services from different cloud environments, ensuring a cost-effective way to embrace cloud computing.

It provides Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), and IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS).

It also includes automated monitoring and metering, continuous uptime, and support for VMware environments. Support for OpenStack and Microsoft clouds will soon be added.

Cloud showcase

To demonstrate just how quick the new solution is, EMC will be setting up a hybrid cloud environment in under 48 hours at its EMC World 2014 event in Last Vegas.

"With today's announcement of the EMC Hybrid Cloud solution, we are delivering the industry's best method for IT to deliver added value to the business while evolving itself to a broker of services - whether in-house or from a public cloud," said Josh Kahn, SVP of Global Solutions Marketing at EMC.

"Our objective is to make it simpler for IT organizations to deploy well run hybrid clouds in a matter of days and deliver the same or even better agility and efficiency benefits to public clouds."