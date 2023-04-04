Identity security is proving more important for zero trust than ever

For almost all enterprise IT and security decision-makers, endpoint security or device trust and identity management are essential to a robust Zero Trust (opens in new tab) strategy. However, only a handful of organizations are actually putting an effort in this direction, leaving most firms at risk of destructive cyberattacks.
This is according to “The Holistic Identity Security Maturity Model: Raising the Bar for Cyber Resilience” report, recently published by identity security experts CyberArk.
After polling 1,500 IT and security decision-makers around the world, that operate in a multi-cloud environment, the company found that for nearly all (92%) of the respondents, device trust and identity management are key for Zero Trust. Furthermore, roughly two-thirds (65%) of the respondents believe the ability to correlate data is critical for effectively securing endpoints.
Mature and holistic strategies
But most companies have a long way to go in that respect. Less than a tenth (9%) of organizations were identified as having “mature and holistic” Identity Security strategies. For CyberArk, these firms are “transformative” and have a “well-rounded focus on implementing Identity Security tools”. They are also “inherently agile” and display a “fail fast, learn faster” characteristic, even when faced with a successfully pulled-off cyberattack.
CyberArk also hints that it’s going to take quite some time before things turn for the better, as 42% of all respondents’ Identity Security programs are in the early stages of maturity and lack foundational tools and integrations for a quick mitigation of identity-related risk.
> The death of passwords is near, so get your business ready (opens in new tab)
> Bitwarden snaps up Passwordless.dev (opens in new tab)
> Check out the best firewalls (opens in new tab)
“An expanding identity attack surface, IT complexity and several organizational roadblocks contribute to this widespread Identity Security deficit,” the researchers concluded.
There also seems to be a perception gap between C-level executives and other staff (technical decision-makers and practitioners) when it comes to Identity Security-related decisions. While 69% of the C-suite believe they’re making the right calls, just 52% of other staff would agree.
- Keep your business safe with the best endpoint protection (opens in new tab) for small business