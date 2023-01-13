Facebook Creator Studio shuts down, rebrands as Meta Business Suite

Audio player loading…

Meta is reportedly in the process of shutting down its Facebook Creator Studio in a move that will see its offerings become more streamlined.

The change was noted by social media consultant and industry analyst Matt Navarra on Twitter (opens in new tab), who posted a screenshot reading: “Creator Studio is going away soon and will be replaced by Meta Business Suite.”

While Meta Business Suite has long been the go-to option for Page admins, Creator Studio has promised a dedicated space for content creators to streamline publishing, track performance, and manage monetization.

"We’re actively working to bring Meta’s creator tools together in one place”, the company said in response, and has since posted a help page (opens in new tab) covering the creator tools that are set to reside within the Meta Business Suite.

Like Creator Studio, Business Suite allows users to manage any eligible Facebook and Instagram pages, with tools for creating and scheduling posts, stories, and ads, as well as interacting with clients and audiences through private messaging. Insights and analytics are also available, and the company said: “You can access all of your content and data when you switch.”

Meta Business Suite can be accessed online or with dedicated smartphone and tablets apps for on-the-go convenience.

We’re yet to tell whether the change will have an effect on how creators use the Meta-owned platforms for publishing, while TikTok continues to be a successful content-first tool for many start-ups and influencers looking to break into their industry and gain traction and Twitter continues to be embroiled in controversy around its new ownership and paid verification stamps.

