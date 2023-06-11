Cities: Skylines 2 gets a release date in new trailer

By Cat Bussell
published

Brick by brick

roundabout-with-level-crossing-and-small-housing-district
(Image credit: Paradox)

Cities: Skylines 2 received a brand release trailer, showing off graphics and gameplay mechanics, as well as a release date. Coming October 24, Cities Skylines 2 promises a fully realized 3D city builder in the finest tradition of Sims City, allowing you to craft a metropolis to fit your every whim. 

Build bridges, construct transport networks, and towering skyscrapers as you build a city that's truly your own. If Cities: Skylines 2 is able to iterate on its predecessor, it may well earn itself a place on our list of the very best PC strategy games.  

Cities Skylines 2 will be available on launch day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. 

Cat Bussell
Cat Bussell
Staff Writer

Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent. 


Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure. 


Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.  

See more Gaming news