Capcom says it was hit by a disruptive cyberattack

Video game giant Capcom has disclosed that it was the victim of a major cyberattack earlier this month. The Japanese company, known as the maker of the popular Resident Evil games, revealed that its systems were disrupted on November 2 by an external entity.

Capcom explained that it shut down a number of its internal systems in response to the attack, a practice that has become standard procedure when organizations want to prevent incidents from spreading further.

Currently, there is no indication that customer information has been compromised in the attack, while online gaming and website access was similarly unaffected.

“Beginning in the early morning hours of November 2, 2020, some of the Capcom Group networks experienced issues that affected access to certain systems, including email and file servers,” a Capcom statement said.

“The company has confirmed that this was due to unauthorized access carried out by a third party, and that it has halted some operations of its internal networks as of November 2. Capcom expressed its deepest regret for any inconvenience this may cause to its various stakeholders.”

Game over

Capcom has confirmed that law enforcement officials have been notified regarding the attack and work is underway to restore affected systems. Other details regarding the disruption remain thin on the ground.

With most video game firms now offering some form of online connectivity, they have become targets for threat actors. Larger organizations, the ones whose games are played around the world by millions of people, hold a huge volume of customer credentials that would interest cyberattackers.

Prior to the Capcom disruption, Ubisoft, makers of the Assassin’s Creed video game series, disclosed that it had become the victim of a ransomware attack, with malicious actors threatening to release proprietary data.

