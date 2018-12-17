Boosting warehouse productivity with smart technologies

It’s estimated that global shipping has tripled over the past few years, while the cost has dropped. The pressure on supply chains to optimise every part of their business operations has never been so crucial, as budgets, legislation and man-power prove increasingly fluid.

Zebra's Future of Fulfillment Vision Study , a global body of research analyzing how manufacturers, transportation and logistics (T&L) firms, and retailers are preparing to meet the growing needs of the on-demand economy, revealed that 78 percent of logistics companies expect to provide same-day delivery by 2023 and 40 percent anticipate delivery within a two-hour window by 2028. In addition, 87 percent of survey respondents expect to use crowdsourced delivery or a network of drivers that choose to complete a specific order by 2028.

Meeting demands for cheaper and faster delivery from retailers coupled with increasing competition and the need to keep producing high quality products is stretching resources and personnel. Also, factoring in the increasing demand for end-to-end visibility in manufacturing and the supply chain and warehouse injuries and the industry is battling some of its biggest challenges to date.