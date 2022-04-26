Arm launches new cores to cement its dominance in IoT

Audio player loading…

Arm is expanding its Total Solutions for IoT portfolio with two new solutions for its Cortex-M and Cortex-A processors.

First launched six months ago, Arm Total Solutions for IoT represented a radical shift in the design approach for the IoT and embedded markets by combining hardware IP, platform software, machine learning models, tools and more to help simplify product development and accelerate product design.

As part of its expanded IoT roadmap, Arm is launching the highest-performing and most secure Cortex-M chip to date in the form of the new Cortex-M85 processor. At the same time though, the company is expanding its Arm Virtual Hardware to more platforms including third-party devices to make the development process more accessible.

VP of IoT and Embedded at Arm, Mohamed Awad provided further insight on the company’s decision to bolster its IoT portfolio in a press release, saying:

“Developers drive the future of the IoT, but they face an ever-increasing demand for higher performance, increased security and less complex development flows. The IoT runs on Arm, and we have a responsibility to create greater opportunities for IoT innovation and scale by continually raising the bar on performance, simplified development, and software reuse for our ecosystem.”

Arm Total Solutions

As part of its expansion in the IoT space, the Arm Total Solution for Cloud Native Edge Devices is launching today and is the first designed for Cortex-A and based on Cortsone-1000. For those unfamiliar, Arm Cortsone, which is a pre-integrated, pre-verified IP subsystem that allows silicon designers to focus their time and efforts on differentiation, is at the heart of the company’s Total Solutions portfolio.

Arm Total Solution for Cloud Native Edge Devices provides IoT developers with the full power and potential of platform operating systems like Linux so that application-class workloads can be developed for devices such as wearables, gateways and high-end smart cameras.

Meanwhile, Arm’s new Total Solution for Voice Recognition is based on the Corstone-310 subsystem and is pre-integrated with both the new Cortex-M85 and Arm Ethos-U55 to create the company’s highest ever performance MCU-based design. It’s primarily targeted at use-cases ranging from smart speakers and thermostats to drones and factory robots.

Finally, Arm Virtual Hardware now addresses existing devices, hardware and projects so that developers don’t need to invest in large custom hardware farms. Arm is also expanding its library of virtual devices to include third-party hardware from a number of partners including NXP, ST Microelectronics and Raspberry Pi.

Now that Arm has equipped IoT developers with the hardware, software and tools they need, we could soon see the IoT and embedded market expand even further.