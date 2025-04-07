Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: latest updates on UK stock as My Nintendo Store prepares to go live, while US pre-orders remain delayed

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have had quite an interesting start to life after the console was fully revealed last week at the Switch 2 Direct presentation.

The headline news is that Switch 2 pre-orders are appearing at some non-Nintendo UK retailers - though stock and availability have been fluctuating at best - and the even bigger news is that US Switch 2 pre-orders are delayed indefinitely due to tariff uncertainty.

As we head toward the My Nintendo Store in the UK starting its own pre-orders from tomorrow (April 8), we're going to be building up to that moment, and provide live coverage geared toward our UK readers on the latest listings, stock, and pre-order options.

US readers can still find the best and most up-to-date links and information below, but, once again, our coverage is going to be more concerned with the UK – given the US situation.

As a quick reminder, the Switch 2 price starts at £395.99 in the UK, $449.99 in the US, and AU$699.95 in Australia – and it releases on June 5, 2025.

We've seen our fair share of hardware launches, stock shortages, and special edition wildness in our time and have covered them for years. That makes us well-placed to help you find the best Switch 2 pre-orders as well as stay on top of the developing options and retailer pages we see.

NOTE: All US Switch 2 pre-orders are delayed. Keep checking back here for updates, news, and new pre-order links when they go live.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings

Live on April 8 Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK The official My Nintendo Store should go live with its invite-only pre-orders on April 8, so it's worth registering right now to be in with a chance and keep checking those inboxes!

Register interest & pre-order in store Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Currys Currys is currently taking in-store pre-orders so you can click through here to find your closest store in order to do so. There's no sign of online pre-orders starting so if that's your preferred option then you'll want to keep this link bookmark instead and check regularly.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon Amazon was taking invitation requests for both the console on its own and the Mario Kart World bundle, but now, sadly, it seems as though it no longer is, instead displaying a 'Currently unavailable' stock level. Always worth bookmarking and checking though.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.50 at Argos Argos was one of the UK retailers that did go live properly on the day of the Switch 2 Direct, but it swiftly sold out. As a result, we'd keep this one within reach and refresh range.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very also went live with Switch 2 pre-order stock on the day of the Direct but, predictably, also sold out. There were reports of stock coming back up at points though, so we'd recommend keeping Very close by too.

Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at EE EE hasn't gone live with its pre-order stock yet but when it does, we definitely recommend checking it out to get your unit.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis John Lewis has all its listing pages up for Switch 2 consoles and accessories but you can't currently place an order yet - one to keep an eye on.

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo went early with its offer to take registrations of interest in the Switch 2, and it remains a viable retailer option when its stock returns properly. You'll even save 4p!

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at The Game Collection The Game Collection was another retailer that went live early with its pre-order stock, though it didn't last long. Absolutely worth its place on this list, however, and could be a vital alternative to the 'bigger' retailers.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK Game's pre-order pages are up for just about every Switch 2 accessory right now via this link - but not the consoles. When they pop up, though, this is where they'll be.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US complete pre-order listings

IMPORTANT NOTE: It is important for US readers to remember that Switch 2 pre-orders have been delayed in the region, currently indefinitely. I'm keeping the US retailer links and info below just in case you'd like to check or bookmark them, but we are not expecting anything to go live in the US for the foreseeable future until Nintendo provides an update on the matter.

Details TBC Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon Amazon hasn't broken cover on pre-orders at all yet, so there's no listing page to speak of or anything. Its US pre-orders will of course be delayed though so we don't know when pre-orders will go live.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Walmart's messaging is that pre-orders are "coming soon", and has kept its listing pages up for the console and the Mario Kart World bundle so we'd definitely bookmark them.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at target.com Target has both its listing pages up for the console and console bundle but the 'Add to cart' button is grayed out and the messaging says "Coming soon" with no other details provided.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop GameStop also says that pre-orders are "Coming soon" but you can sign up for notifications when it becomes available too.

Delayed Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com If the official store UK is anything to go by then it's worth registering at the US My Nintendo store now so as to hopefully receive an invitation to buy when pre-orders do go live.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: at bestbuy.com Best Buy has a nice landing page up but you can only sign up for notifications for news as "pre-orders begin soon."

Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg We haven't seen anything from Newegg yet, but even though it's a PC-first gaming retailer, we have seen more and more console gear available there so it's worth a try when things kick off.

Antonline is a rank outsider right now for Switch 2 pre-orders, but the retailer usually gets in on the action at some point, so might be one to keep in the maybe pile. It usually goes big on bundles too so that could be an attractive element if it wraps up some of the accessories too.