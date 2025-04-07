Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: latest updates on UK stock as My Nintendo Store prepares to go live, while US pre-orders remain delayed

Live
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have had quite an interesting start to life after the console was fully revealed last week at the Switch 2 Direct presentation.
The headline news is that Switch 2 pre-orders are appearing at some non-Nintendo UK retailers - though stock and availability have been fluctuating at best - and the even bigger news is that US Switch 2 pre-orders are delayed indefinitely due to tariff uncertainty.
As we head toward the My Nintendo Store in the UK starting its own pre-orders from tomorrow (April 8), we're going to be building up to that moment, and provide live coverage geared toward our UK readers on the latest listings, stock, and pre-order options.
US readers can still find the best and most up-to-date links and information below, but, once again, our coverage is going to be more concerned with the UK – given the US situation.
As a quick reminder, the Switch 2 price starts at £395.99 in the UK, $449.99 in the US, and AU$699.95 in Australia – and it releases on June 5, 2025.
We've seen our fair share of hardware launches, stock shortages, and special edition wildness in our time and have covered them for years. That makes us well-placed to help you find the best Switch 2 pre-orders as well as stay on top of the developing options and retailer pages we see.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK Quick Links
- Currys: pre-order in-store
- My Nintendo Store: pre-orders by invitation go live on April 8
- Amazon: taking pre-order invitation requests
- Argos: pre-orders live but out of stock
- Very: console pre-orders out of stock but accessories live
- EE Store: register your interest today
- John Lewis: console out of stock but accessory pre-orders live
- ShopTo: pre-orders currently sold out
- The Game Collection: consoles out of stock but games and accessories live
- Game: accessory pre-orders live but no consoles right now
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US Quick Links (DELAYED)
NOTE: All US Switch 2 pre-orders are delayed. Keep checking back here for updates, news, and new pre-order links when they go live.
- Amazon: pre-orders delayed
- Walmart: pre-order delayed, 'coming soon'
- Target: pre-orders 'coming soon'
- GameStop: delayed, sign up to be notified
- My Nintendo Store: delayed, register for an invite to preorder
- Best Buy: delayed, but sign up for notifications
- Newegg: no announcements yet
- Antonline: no announcements yet
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings
The official My Nintendo Store should go live with its invite-only pre-orders on April 8, so it's worth registering right now to be in with a chance and keep checking those inboxes!
Currys is currently taking in-store pre-orders so you can click through here to find your closest store in order to do so. There's no sign of online pre-orders starting so if that's your preferred option then you'll want to keep this link bookmark instead and check regularly.
Amazon was taking invitation requests for both the console on its own and the Mario Kart World bundle, but now, sadly, it seems as though it no longer is, instead displaying a 'Currently unavailable' stock level. Always worth bookmarking and checking though.
Argos was one of the UK retailers that did go live properly on the day of the Switch 2 Direct, but it swiftly sold out. As a result, we'd keep this one within reach and refresh range.
Very also went live with Switch 2 pre-order stock on the day of the Direct but, predictably, also sold out. There were reports of stock coming back up at points though, so we'd recommend keeping Very close by too.
EE hasn't gone live with its pre-order stock yet but when it does, we definitely recommend checking it out to get your unit.
John Lewis has all its listing pages up for Switch 2 consoles and accessories but you can't currently place an order yet - one to keep an eye on.
ShopTo went early with its offer to take registrations of interest in the Switch 2, and it remains a viable retailer option when its stock returns properly. You'll even save 4p!
The Game Collection was another retailer that went live early with its pre-order stock, though it didn't last long. Absolutely worth its place on this list, however, and could be a vital alternative to the 'bigger' retailers.
Game's pre-order pages are up for just about every Switch 2 accessory right now via this link - but not the consoles. When they pop up, though, this is where they'll be.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US complete pre-order listings
IMPORTANT NOTE: It is important for US readers to remember that Switch 2 pre-orders have been delayed in the region, currently indefinitely. I'm keeping the US retailer links and info below just in case you'd like to check or bookmark them, but we are not expecting anything to go live in the US for the foreseeable future until Nintendo provides an update on the matter.
Amazon hasn't broken cover on pre-orders at all yet, so there's no listing page to speak of or anything. Its US pre-orders will of course be delayed though so we don't know when pre-orders will go live.
Walmart's messaging is that pre-orders are "coming soon", and has kept its listing pages up for the console and the Mario Kart World bundle so we'd definitely bookmark them.
Target has both its listing pages up for the console and console bundle but the 'Add to cart' button is grayed out and the messaging says "Coming soon" with no other details provided.
GameStop also says that pre-orders are "Coming soon" but you can sign up for notifications when it becomes available too.
If the official store UK is anything to go by then it's worth registering at the US My Nintendo store now so as to hopefully receive an invitation to buy when pre-orders do go live.
Best Buy has a nice landing page up but you can only sign up for notifications for news as "pre-orders begin soon."
We haven't seen anything from Newegg yet, but even though it's a PC-first gaming retailer, we have seen more and more console gear available there so it's worth a try when things kick off.
Antonline is a rank outsider right now for Switch 2 pre-orders, but the retailer usually gets in on the action at some point, so might be one to keep in the maybe pile. It usually goes big on bundles too so that could be an attractive element if it wraps up some of the accessories too.
I've been at the coal face of gaming hardware launches for more than half a decade including those infamous PS5 and Xbox Series X stock shortages, as well as countless graphics card releases, and special edition hardware launches. I've been hardened by those experiences, however, and they've also ensured I know a thing or two about presenting all the pertinent information and links to you in the most efficient way so you can make your own pre-order as soon as possible.
LIVE: Latest Updates
But it looks like you can't register there now
Nintendo had stated that to be eligible to receive the invite to pre-order from its store would have to be active Switch Online subscribers with a certain amount of gameplay hours clocked up too, so there were some pretty specific hoops to jump through.
If you've forgotten to register, or wanted to see whether it was still possible to register now, mere hours before April 8, then I have bad news for you as it just doesn't seem possible. I've tried multiple ways and on different devices and so on, but have had no luck in even finding the register for invite button or page.
For folks in a similar position, or who might not meet Nintendo's criteria, then it's the usual retailer that will prove the next best option.
My Nintendo store *should* be live on April 8
Aside from the usual UK retailer suspects going live or running out of stock - I'll get to them in a minute - the big news is that the My Nintendo UK store should be going live with its pre-orders tomorrow (April 8).
However, we don't know the time they'll go live, so that remains a mystery.
Another factor playing into that is the fact that these pre-orders will be by invitation only after fans have had the chance to register to potentially receive a chance to pre-order the console. So, if that's you then we'd recommend keeping that inbox close by!
...and US shoppers are out of luck
In the US, fans would have been excitedly looking forward to Switch 2 pre-orders beginning at all retailers on April 9 but then came the news on Friday that Nintendo was delaying all US pre-orders amid the recent tariff uncertainty.
As a result, all US retailers have not gone live with stock at all, and have changed messaging to 'coming soon' or similar. The pages are all worth keeping an eye on but we don't expect to see any US action anytime soon.
As a result, we're all about the UK stock situation...
The current state of affairs
So, where do we sit now?
For those in the UK, as soon as the presentation last week finished Switch 2 pre-orders started appearing without warning. Some folks were able to take advantage and throughout the rest of that first day, there were flutterings of stock here and there.
As of right now, however, no retailer has any stock, however, but it is clear that UK Switch 2 pre-orders are officially, definitely, very much open and out in the wild. Now it's a matter of hoping and looking and refreshing for stock at all the retailers, and trying to use a bit of nouse to predict when we might see more.
As for the US, however, things are, well, quite different...
Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order situation!
The team and I will be doing our darndest to provide you with all the latest updates on stock in the UK - where pre-orders are open but inventory is hard to come by - as well as any news on the delayed US pre-orders.
Let's get stuck in!
