Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: all the latest links to check as UK begins second week, while US pre-orders remain delayed

All the latest news and links

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders

The Nintendo Switch 2 console on a stand

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

1. UK pre-orders
2. UK accessory pre-orders
3. UK game pre-orders
4. US pre-orders (DELAYED)
5. Live updates

We are now into our second week of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK, as gamers everywhere look forward to Nintendo's new console launching on June 5.

We've seen plenty of stock and pre-orders at multiple retailers go live in the past week to ten days in the UK, and while stock is unavailable right now, these are encouraging signs. We're hoping it's indicative of a situation where sellouts and empty shelves are only occasional, and everyone has learned from the Great PS5 and Xbox Series X Shortage of 2020 and 2021.

Importantly, we still don't know a start date for Switch 2 pre-orders in the US after Nintendo confirmed it was delaying them there due to tariff uncertainty. We'll be keeping abreast of any news on that front and updating this page accordingly, and all the links and info below are still relevant for US folks.

As a reminder, a Switch 2 console will set you back $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99 and there's an official bundle that throws in Mario Kart World for $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. Retailers in the UK have already demonstrated that they will build their own bundles too, often out of the official accessories that are up for preorder too.

Myself, and the wider TechRadar team, are extremely well versed in game console shortages, finding limited edition stock, and covering in-demand hardware so are perfectly placed to do the donkey work for you and make sure you get your hands on a Switch 2. With that in mind, we've collated all the best links from all the best retailers to try in your hunt for a Switch 2 pre-order and will be keeping this page up to date with any stock drop that happens on either side of the Atlantic.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK Quick Links

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US Quick Links (DELAYED)

NOTE: All US Switch 2 pre-orders are still delayed. Keep checking back here for updates, news, and new pre-order links when they go live.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer

The PC-focused retailer had limited stock of the Mario Kart World bundle for a short while today (April 14) but quickly sold out.

Nintendo Switch 2
Currently unavailable
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon

Amazon had stock of both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle, but now, sadly, it seems as though it no longer has inventory, instead displaying a 'Currently unavailable' stock level. Always worth bookmarking and checking though.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.50 at Argos

Argos held stock of the console and Mario Kart Bundle for another couple of hours at the end of last week but has sadly run out of stock again at time of writing. Well worth keeping tabs on though.

Nintendo Switch 2
Sold out
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk

Very's Switch 2 bundles have now sold out for the time being - we'll let you know as soon as it has more stock.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at The Game Collection

The Game Collection was live with the standard console offering and the Mario Kart World bundle briefly again last week but has now sold out.

Nintendo Switch 2
One bundle back in stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at EE

EE had one of its chunkiest bundles in stock for most of April 11, but it has now sold out. With one bundle returning to stock and lasting a while, this is definitely a retailer to keep to hand though.

Nintendo Switch 2
Live now by invite
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK

The official My Nintendo Store should still be live with pre-orders to anyone who received an invitation to pre-order via email. Keep checking the inboxes and we'll also keep our fingers crossed that Nintendo loosens the criteria soon.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis has all its listing pages up for Switch 2 consoles and accessories but only the accessories are able to be pre-ordered - the console has all gone with the retailer listing launch date (June 5) as the next opportunity.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams

Not a retailer I'd expected to cover or include today but here we are! JD Williams had some Nintendo Switch 2 stock last week.

Nintendo Switch 2
Register interest & pre-order in store
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Currys Mobile

Currys is currently taking in-store pre-orders so you can click through here to find your closest store in order to do so. There's no sign of online pre-orders starting so if that's your preferred option then you'll want to keep this link bookmark instead and check regularly.

Nintendo Switch 2
Sold out
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net

ShopTo went early with its offer to take registrations of interest in the Switch 2, and it remains a viable retailer option - when its stock returns.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com

HMV had a restock of both the standalone and the Mario Kart bundle on the morning (UK time) of April 10 - but sold out incredibly quickly, sadly. Still, it's another option to have in the pocket.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK

Game's pre-order pages are now no longer even present on its website which is a shame. That could be it for consoles, but it might well have the suite of accessories available so worth a check for those.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: at Argos

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and for many players and fans will be a must-have. If that's you then you can place a pre-order at any of these retailers right now.

Pre-order for £74.99 at: | Argos | Very | John Lewis | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store (out of stock) | Smyths Toys

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: at Argos

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends - and it's widely available now to pre-order.

Pre-order for £49.99 at: | Argos | Very | John Lewis | The Game Collection (£54.95) | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Game | Smyths Toys

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector
Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: at very.co.uk

A carry case and screen protector are likely to be attractive to many considering the cost of the Switch 2, and Nintendo has a relatively affordable solution that looks like it'll be just the ticket. Pre-order it now at the below retailers to get your protection sorted ahead of delivery.

Pre-order from £20.99 at: | Very | John Lewis (£24.99) | The Game Collection (£29.95) | My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2: at Argos

Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller pair right now from a range of sellers.

Pre-order for £74.99 at: | Argos | Very | John Lewis | The Game Collection (£79.95) | ShopTo (£79.85) | My Nintendo Store | Game | Smyths Toys

Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2
Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: at Argos

The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.

Pre-order for £49.99 at: | Argos | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Game

SanDisk micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2
SanDisk micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: at Argos

If you prefer SanDisk's storage cards, however - which is fine, as we all have brand allegiances - then that manufacturer's model of Express card for Switch 2 is up for pre-order too.

Pre-order for £49.99 at: | Argos | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Game

Nintendo Switch 2 All-in-one Carry Case
Nintendo Switch 2 All-in-one Carry Case: at My Nintendo Store UK

If you want the big boy all-in-one carry case that can fit many things inside it, then you'll need to head over to My Nintendo Store as this one is exclusive to the official storefront (so you'll need to have received an invite).

Pre-order for £66.99 at: My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller: at My Nintendo Store UK

Another exclusive to the My Nintendo Store is the beautiful GameCube retro Switch 2 controller. It's a fantastic-looking pad and can be yours if you've received a Nintendo pre-order invite.

Pre-order for £58.99 at: My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: at My Nintendo Store UK

The My Nintendo Store-exclusive Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip is an excellent accessory to purchase as it'll transform your mini gamepads into a big one, as well as charge them too. Nice.

Pre-order for £29.99 at: My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Wheel (Set of Two)
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Wheel (Set of Two): at very.co.uk

If you want to turn your Joy-Con 2 controllers into some wheels in your first games of Mario Kart World then this is the accessory to pre-order right now. Thankfully, it's widely available.

Pre-order from £16.99 at: | Very | John Lewis (£19.99) | ShopTo (£19.85) | My Nintendo Store | Game

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2
HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: at very.co.uk

Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is widely available to preorder right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera.

Pre-order from £33.99 at: Very (£34.99) | John Lewis (£34.99) | The Game Collection (£39.95) | ShopTo - £34.85) | My Nintendo Store | Game | Smyths Toys

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK games

Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World: at Argos

The headline act when it comes to Nintendo Switch 2 games, the latest in the behemoth racing chaos series is available for pre-order at a range of UK retailers right now.

Pre-order for £74.99 at: Argos |