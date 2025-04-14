Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: all the latest links to check as UK begins second week, while US pre-orders remain delayed

Live
1. UK pre-orders
2. UK accessory pre-orders
3. UK game pre-orders
4. US pre-orders (DELAYED)
5. Live updates
We are now into our second week of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK, as gamers everywhere look forward to Nintendo's new console launching on June 5.
We've seen plenty of stock and pre-orders at multiple retailers go live in the past week to ten days in the UK, and while stock is unavailable right now, these are encouraging signs. We're hoping it's indicative of a situation where sellouts and empty shelves are only occasional, and everyone has learned from the Great PS5 and Xbox Series X Shortage of 2020 and 2021.
Importantly, we still don't know a start date for Switch 2 pre-orders in the US after Nintendo confirmed it was delaying them there due to tariff uncertainty. We'll be keeping abreast of any news on that front and updating this page accordingly, and all the links and info below are still relevant for US folks.
As a reminder, a Switch 2 console will set you back $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99 and there's an official bundle that throws in Mario Kart World for $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. Retailers in the UK have already demonstrated that they will build their own bundles too, often out of the official accessories that are up for preorder too.
Myself, and the wider TechRadar team, are extremely well versed in game console shortages, finding limited edition stock, and covering in-demand hardware so are perfectly placed to do the donkey work for you and make sure you get your hands on a Switch 2. With that in mind, we've collated all the best links from all the best retailers to try in your hunt for a Switch 2 pre-order and will be keeping this page up to date with any stock drop that happens on either side of the Atlantic.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK Quick Links
- Amazon: bundle and console pre-orders out of stock
- Argos: stock sold out
- Very: pre-orders sold out
- The Game Collection: sold out
- EE Store: restocked April 11 but now out of stock
- ebuyer: Mario Kart Bundle now sold out
- My Nintendo Store: pre-orders by invitation are live
- Smyths Toys: click-and-collect pre-orders running low
- Currys: pre-order in-store
- John Lewis: console out of stock but accessory pre-orders live
- ShopTo: pre-orders currently sold out
- JD Williams: stock sold out
- HMV: restock on April 10 but sold out
- Game: accessory pre-orders live but no consoles right now
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US Quick Links (DELAYED)
NOTE: All US Switch 2 pre-orders are still delayed. Keep checking back here for updates, news, and new pre-order links when they go live.
- Amazon: pre-orders delayed
- Walmart: pre-order delayed, 'coming soon'
- Target: pre-orders 'coming soon'
- GameStop: delayed, sign up to be notified
- My Nintendo Store: delayed, register for an invite to preorder
- Best Buy: delayed, but sign up for notifications
- Newegg: no announcements yet
- Antonline: no announcements yet
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings
The PC-focused retailer had limited stock of the Mario Kart World bundle for a short while today (April 14) but quickly sold out.
Amazon had stock of both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle, but now, sadly, it seems as though it no longer has inventory, instead displaying a 'Currently unavailable' stock level. Always worth bookmarking and checking though.
Argos held stock of the console and Mario Kart Bundle for another couple of hours at the end of last week but has sadly run out of stock again at time of writing. Well worth keeping tabs on though.
Very's Switch 2 bundles have now sold out for the time being - we'll let you know as soon as it has more stock.
The Game Collection was live with the standard console offering and the Mario Kart World bundle briefly again last week but has now sold out.
EE had one of its chunkiest bundles in stock for most of April 11, but it has now sold out. With one bundle returning to stock and lasting a while, this is definitely a retailer to keep to hand though.
The official My Nintendo Store should still be live with pre-orders to anyone who received an invitation to pre-order via email. Keep checking the inboxes and we'll also keep our fingers crossed that Nintendo loosens the criteria soon.
John Lewis has all its listing pages up for Switch 2 consoles and accessories but only the accessories are able to be pre-ordered - the console has all gone with the retailer listing launch date (June 5) as the next opportunity.
Not a retailer I'd expected to cover or include today but here we are! JD Williams had some Nintendo Switch 2 stock last week.
Currys is currently taking in-store pre-orders so you can click through here to find your closest store in order to do so. There's no sign of online pre-orders starting so if that's your preferred option then you'll want to keep this link bookmark instead and check regularly.
ShopTo went early with its offer to take registrations of interest in the Switch 2, and it remains a viable retailer option - when its stock returns.
HMV had a restock of both the standalone and the Mario Kart bundle on the morning (UK time) of April 10 - but sold out incredibly quickly, sadly. Still, it's another option to have in the pocket.
Game's pre-order pages are now no longer even present on its website which is a shame. That could be it for consoles, but it might well have the suite of accessories available so worth a check for those.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK accessories
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and for many players and fans will be a must-have. If that's you then you can place a pre-order at any of these retailers right now.
Pre-order for £74.99 at: | Argos | Very | John Lewis | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store (out of stock) | Smyths Toys
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends - and it's widely available now to pre-order.
Pre-order for £49.99 at: | Argos | Very | John Lewis | The Game Collection (£54.95) | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Game | Smyths Toys
A carry case and screen protector are likely to be attractive to many considering the cost of the Switch 2, and Nintendo has a relatively affordable solution that looks like it'll be just the ticket. Pre-order it now at the below retailers to get your protection sorted ahead of delivery.
Pre-order from £20.99 at: | Very | John Lewis (£24.99) | The Game Collection (£29.95) | My Nintendo Store
Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller pair right now from a range of sellers.
Pre-order for £74.99 at: | Argos | Very | John Lewis | The Game Collection (£79.95) | ShopTo (£79.85) | My Nintendo Store | Game | Smyths Toys
The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.
Pre-order for £49.99 at: | Argos | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Game
If you prefer SanDisk's storage cards, however - which is fine, as we all have brand allegiances - then that manufacturer's model of Express card for Switch 2 is up for pre-order too.
Pre-order for £49.99 at: | Argos | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Game
If you want the big boy all-in-one carry case that can fit many things inside it, then you'll need to head over to My Nintendo Store as this one is exclusive to the official storefront (so you'll need to have received an invite).
Pre-order for £66.99 at: My Nintendo Store
Another exclusive to the My Nintendo Store is the beautiful GameCube retro Switch 2 controller. It's a fantastic-looking pad and can be yours if you've received a Nintendo pre-order invite.
Pre-order for £58.99 at: My Nintendo Store
The My Nintendo Store-exclusive Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip is an excellent accessory to purchase as it'll transform your mini gamepads into a big one, as well as charge them too. Nice.
Pre-order for £29.99 at: My Nintendo Store
If you want to turn your Joy-Con 2 controllers into some wheels in your first games of Mario Kart World then this is the accessory to pre-order right now. Thankfully, it's widely available.
Pre-order from £16.99 at: | Very | John Lewis (£19.99) | ShopTo (£19.85) | My Nintendo Store | Game
Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is widely available to preorder right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera.
Pre-order from £33.99 at: Very (£34.99) | John Lewis (£34.99) | The Game Collection (£39.95) | ShopTo - £34.85) | My Nintendo Store | Game | Smyths Toys
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK games
The headline act when it comes to Nintendo Switch 2 games, the latest in the behemoth racing chaos series is available for pre-order at a range of UK retailers right now.
Pre-order for £74.99 at: Argos |