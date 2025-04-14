Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: all the latest links to check as UK begins second week, while US pre-orders remain delayed

We are now into our second week of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK, as gamers everywhere look forward to Nintendo's new console launching on June 5.

We've seen plenty of stock and pre-orders at multiple retailers go live in the past week to ten days in the UK, and while stock is unavailable right now, these are encouraging signs. We're hoping it's indicative of a situation where sellouts and empty shelves are only occasional, and everyone has learned from the Great PS5 and Xbox Series X Shortage of 2020 and 2021.

Importantly, we still don't know a start date for Switch 2 pre-orders in the US after Nintendo confirmed it was delaying them there due to tariff uncertainty. We'll be keeping abreast of any news on that front and updating this page accordingly, and all the links and info below are still relevant for US folks.

As a reminder, a Switch 2 console will set you back $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99 and there's an official bundle that throws in Mario Kart World for $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. Retailers in the UK have already demonstrated that they will build their own bundles too, often out of the official accessories that are up for preorder too.

Myself, and the wider TechRadar team, are extremely well versed in game console shortages, finding limited edition stock, and covering in-demand hardware so are perfectly placed to do the donkey work for you and make sure you get your hands on a Switch 2. With that in mind, we've collated all the best links from all the best retailers to try in your hunt for a Switch 2 pre-order and will be keeping this page up to date with any stock drop that happens on either side of the Atlantic.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings

Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer The PC-focused retailer had limited stock of the Mario Kart World bundle for a short while today (April 14) but quickly sold out.

Currently unavailable Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon Amazon had stock of both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle, but now, sadly, it seems as though it no longer has inventory, instead displaying a 'Currently unavailable' stock level. Always worth bookmarking and checking though.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.50 at Argos Argos held stock of the console and Mario Kart Bundle for another couple of hours at the end of last week but has sadly run out of stock again at time of writing. Well worth keeping tabs on though.

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very's Switch 2 bundles have now sold out for the time being - we'll let you know as soon as it has more stock.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at The Game Collection The Game Collection was live with the standard console offering and the Mario Kart World bundle briefly again last week but has now sold out.

One bundle back in stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at EE EE had one of its chunkiest bundles in stock for most of April 11, but it has now sold out. With one bundle returning to stock and lasting a while, this is definitely a retailer to keep to hand though.

Live now by invite Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK The official My Nintendo Store should still be live with pre-orders to anyone who received an invitation to pre-order via email. Keep checking the inboxes and we'll also keep our fingers crossed that Nintendo loosens the criteria soon.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis John Lewis has all its listing pages up for Switch 2 consoles and accessories but only the accessories are able to be pre-ordered - the console has all gone with the retailer listing launch date (June 5) as the next opportunity.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams Not a retailer I'd expected to cover or include today but here we are! JD Williams had some Nintendo Switch 2 stock last week.

Register interest & pre-order in store Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Currys Mobile Currys is currently taking in-store pre-orders so you can click through here to find your closest store in order to do so. There's no sign of online pre-orders starting so if that's your preferred option then you'll want to keep this link bookmark instead and check regularly.

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo went early with its offer to take registrations of interest in the Switch 2, and it remains a viable retailer option - when its stock returns.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com HMV had a restock of both the standalone and the Mario Kart bundle on the morning (UK time) of April 10 - but sold out incredibly quickly, sadly. Still, it's another option to have in the pocket.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK Game's pre-order pages are now no longer even present on its website which is a shame. That could be it for consoles, but it might well have the suite of accessories available so worth a check for those.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 All-in-one Carry Case: at My Nintendo Store UK If you want the big boy all-in-one carry case that can fit many things inside it, then you'll need to head over to My Nintendo Store as this one is exclusive to the official storefront (so you'll need to have received an invite). Pre-order for £66.99 at: My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK games