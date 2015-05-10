The Cloud Cities where urban automation is a reality

Remote storage, big data and the Internet of Things are often discussed separately, but together they're the driving forces behind some of the globe's most innovative smart city projects.

Cities spend fortunes on infrastructure, energy and waste collection, which is why the global smart city industry – which has efficiency on its to-do list – is predicted to be worth $400 billion (around £260 billion, or AU$500 billion) by 2020.

So it's no surprise that cloud city projects are springing up across the globe, making use of networks of sensors to produce real-time data that will save money, time and resources. From street lights and communication through to waste collection and traffic monitoring, in this article we'll examine six different smart city projects across the US and Europe.