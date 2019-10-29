Best PlayStation VR games: the best PSVR games around

The PlayStation VR is Sony's VR offering. It's a virtual reality (VR) headset that runs with your PS4 console so obviously, to get the most out of it, you need the best PSVR games.

Although it was released three years ago, PSVR is still providing great quality VR for you to try at home - without the need for a powerful PC to get it up-and-running.

It may not be the only great VR experience you can try at home now the Oculus Quest has launched, but the PSVR continues to be the best-selling virtual reality headset on the market. So much so that it's successor, the PSVR 2, looks inevitable.

Sony has always been committed to bringing high-quality games out onto its VR system, and has done so on hardware that puts entry price at just as an important standing as performance.

Sure it's not affordable for everyone, you still need plenty of spare change as well as a PlayStation console to get started, after all. However, the PSVR is certainly a step in the right direction for more accessible VR experiences.

As the PlayStation VR has proved to be such a mainstream hit, it should come as no surprise that developers have been busy building great games for users to try out.

Over the past three years, we've seen a lot of the best VR games , including those not originally intended for the Sony console, get reconfigured for the PSVR. On top of that, the PSVR has been getting its own range of exclusive gaming titles and the hot new VR games don't show any signs of slowing down.

For example, the highly-anticipated new Marvel's Iron Man PSVR game launches soon, which makes every Iron Man fan's dream of flying around in the suit a reality.

Marvel's Iron Man VR will allow you to fly through the air like Tony Stark. Image Credit: PlayStation store. (Image credit: PlayStation Store)

Once you've got your hands on a new headset, it can be difficult to pick the best PlayStation VR games out from this increasingly large selection of titles.

We’re here to help with our recommendations of some of the best PSVR games around at the moment across a wide range of genres.

So whether you want to know what it feels like to be Batman or want to travel to a war-torn alien planet, or even face mortal dread with the most engrossing Resident Evil experience around, there’s something for you in PSVR.

We’re always on the lookout for brand new PSVR games, so be sure to keep checking back for our latest picks of what’s new and what’s worth it. We’ll also make sure you know when there’s an upcoming game that looks too good to miss, so you can get your hands on it as soon as it's been released.

So without further ado, here’s a detailed look at the best PlayStation VR games for 2019 (so far).

UPDATE: Before you snap up some of the best PSVR titles, remember you might be able to bag yourself a bargain this Black Friday on November 29, 2019, and Cyber Monday on December 2, 2019. The PSVR itself may also be discounted too, so keep an eye on the latest deals.