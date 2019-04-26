Securing self-driving cars on the road to level 5 autonomy

Autonomous vehicles, in particular self-driving cars, have certainly been generating a great deal of attention in the market over the past few years. The technology has many potential benefits for individuals, the environment and the economy. However, despite the market hype regarding fully autonomous vehicles for consumers being only a few years away, we know that we all have much more work to do to make the technology safe, secure and reliable. This is why we have consistently said that fully autonomous vehicles, also known as Level 5 vehicles, operating anywhere, anytime, anyplace, are a few decades away and you are now starting to see other industry leaders echo these timeframes as well.

As the technology and regulations evolve, building consumer trust when it comes to safety is just as important as building the technology. For the general public to accept and ultimately adopt autonomous vehicles, there needs to be trust in the technologies, trust in their benefits and of course, trust that the companies building them will act responsibly. It is a moral imperative for those of us within the industry that are advancing this fast approaching future to make sure it is both safe and secure.

Additionally, considerable effort must be put in by the private and public sectors in defining safety regulations and policies. The various levels of government need to continue to work with industry leaders to ensure that proper regulations and policies are introduced to facilitate adoption while not stifling investment and innovation. Safety must be the number one priority for autonomous vehicles.