Windows Phone 7 Marketplace is porn-free

Microsoft has issued a new set of policies for developers to abide by when making apps for its new phones, making it clear that there will be no sexually suggestive content on Windows Phone 7.

You can see Microsoft's new application certification requirements online, which make it crystal clear that there will be no sexually suggestive content allowed on Marketplace.

Microsoft's Marketplace has been available for Windows Mobile 6 users for eight months already.

Developer guidelines



This week, Microsoft announced that developers will be charged $99 per annum, the same fee as Apple charges for its App Store, in order to be able to submit as many paid apps to Marketplace as they like.

The developers can also submit up to five free apps, after which they must pay Microsoft $19.99 per additional free app.

Microsoft's Marketplace will also allow time-limited trial modes and apps will be based on a variety of different business models including the aforementioned free and paid for, plus ad-funded, and freemium (free basic apps featuring unlockable premium features).

Microsoft will take a 30 per cent cut of profits made from the apps – again, the same amount as Apple takes from App Store devs.

Via Ars Technica