HP announces new EliteBook 800s and ZBook Firefly

HP has updated its Personal Systems portfolio with new business laptops to help employees stay connected and productive while working from home.

The latest EliteBook 800 Series PCs, ZBook Firefly 14 and ZBook Firefly 15 feature new capabilities that allow business users, IT teams and creators to be productive from anywhere while also doing so securely.

HP's new devices can be configured with Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE or 5G and new AI-based noise reduction will offer improved video conferencing as it can suppress background noises and keyboard clicks during conference calls. Meanwhile HP QuickDrop can be used to transfer photos, videos and files quickly and securely between an HP PC and smartphone.

We've put together a list of the best business tablets available

These are the best mobile workstations on the market

Also check out our complete list of the best business computers

In terms of security, HP has added new intrusion detection technology, called HP Tamper Lock, to its devices which can lock your PC if it has been physically opened or compromised. The company's new laptops will also be hard to misplace as newly embedded Tile capability allows end users and IT teams to easily locate PCs whether they're nearby or far away.

EliteBook 800s and ZBook Firefly

HP's new EliteBook 800 G8 Series PCs feature a lightweight and flexible design and are available with either a 13.3, 14 or 15.6-inch screen. The laptops can even be configured to include 11th Gen Intel Core processors and the HP EliteBook 850 G8 has a Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics option for ultimate performance.

In fact, select configurations of the HP EliteBook 800 series have been tested and verified to meet standards for the Intel Evo Platform. This means that these devices have high responsiveness, long battery life and feature fast charge and instant wake.

The recently announced HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 includes a 360-degree hinge and a 13.3 diagonal touchscreen display to adapt to the way users create, connect and collaborate. HP also revealed its new ZBook Firefly G8 which is available with a 14 or 15.6-diagonal screen. At just 2.98 pounds, the ZBook 14 is the world's lightest mobile workstation with a color accurate display. The HP ZBook Firefly G8 also comes equipped with new Nvidia T500 professional graphics that features 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The HP EliteBook 840 G8, HP EliteBook x360 830 G8, HP EliteBook 830/840 G8 and the HP EliteBook 850 G8 are all expected to be available in January of next year while the HP ZBook Firefly 14/15 G8 is expected to be available at the end of December.