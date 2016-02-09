Watch the new Street Fighter 5 trailer: Ryu isn't as nice as he used to be

With just a week until the game is finally available, Capcom has launched a new full-length CG trailer for Street Fighter 5.

Featuring the game's full roster of characters available at launch, the 3-minute trailer drops a pretty heavy hint that we will likely see Evil Ryu turn up sometime in the future, with a downed (and angry) Ryu looking at us with eyes that suddenly turn red.

The trailer also has what looks like every character taking on M. Bison for reasons unknown. Though, with a full story mode coming in June, we can't help but feel this is something to take note of, along with the heavy focus on the new character Necalli toward the end of the trailer.

Street Fighter 5 is set to launch on February 16 on PC and PS4. You can check out the full trailer below.