Sega launching budget motion control console

Sega has licensed the rights to its logo and a bunch of old Sega Genesis games to a company that is set to launch a new budget mini-console that features motion control built in, all for the cost of a mere £50!

Sega has sold the rights to the use of its logo and games to the makers of critically-panned Wii rip-off Zone 40, which is soon set to be re-branded and resold as 'Zone Sega'.

The 'new' console is pre-packed with 20 classic Sega games including 20 classic Sega titles, like Alex Kid, Golden Axe, Sonic and Knuckles and Ecco the Dolphin and a further 30 titles, 16 of which will feature motion control.

No Wii competitor

Of course, the console is unlikely to be launched as a mainstream competitor to the Nintendo Wii or Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3, but will be marketed as a budget gift for youngsters and nostalgic Sega fans.

The console will reportedly ship with two included wireless remote controls.

Sega Zone is due to arrive in the UK this coming April for around fifty quid.

You can see a recent review of the 'Zone 40' Wii rip-off right here. Typical quote: "This thing sucks!!"

Via Pocket-Lint and Computerandvideogames.com