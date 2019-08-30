Here are the best retro console revivals

When it comes to gaming, the past was a simpler time. You bought your console, paid for your games, and then you sat down and played them.

No online multiplayer, no downloadable content, no guides to spoil all the fun, and no patches to get in the way of you playing. Sounds nice, doesn't it?

Over the years, several companies have attempted to bring this simplicity back with a variety of retro console revivals.

These boxes plug into the back of your TV, and use emulation software to allow you to play a number of games that would otherwise be impossible (or at least, very expensive) to find as a physical cartridges.

Here are our top picks of the best boxes to have revived these retro consoles and their classic games.

UPDATE: We've added both the SNES Classic Mini and PlayStation Classic to our list of the best retro games consoles. Click through the guide to find out which could take you on a delightful trip down memory lane and which is best to leave in the past.