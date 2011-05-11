PSN still down 'for a few more days'

Sony has told PlayStation customers that it will still be at least a few days until the PlayStation Network has been restored.

The PSN has been down for weeks and the gaming community has been split by Sony's response to a malicious attack on its network.

But for many, the most important thing is now how quickly they can get back on the PlayStation Network and resume their online gaming .

However, this is by no means imminent, with the official Sony PlayStation blog confirming that there is still no hard restart date as yet.

Sorry

"I know you all want to know exactly when the services will be restored," blogged SCEE head of communications Nick Caplin.

"At this time, I can't give you an exact date, as it will likely be at least a few more days. We're terribly sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work through this process."

Sony has been left with egg on its face following the attack, which also saw users' data compromised, and the company now faces a battle to win back credibility with its cloud services.

