LaCie's USB-C Mobile Drive is an essential MacBook companion

LaCie has released an external hard drive for Apple's new MacBook under its Porsche Design brand. The Porsche Design Mobile Drive is one of the first to be available with native USB-C support, making it an ideal accessory for the MacBook.

Given that the new MacBook comes with a single USB-C port, this means that the LaCie storage drive will be one of the first to work with Apple's newest notebook without requiring users to carry around an adapter or purchase a new cable. While Apple is banking on the future with USB-C, the downside to the MacBook design is that you only get one port for video-out, peripherals, connecting storage drives, and power.

Housed in a silver aluminum casing, the LaCie Porsche Design Mobile Drive supports USB 3.0 specs, giving it transfer speeds of up to 100 MB/s. Though compatible with PCs and Macs, LaCie appears to be marketing the Porsche Design Mobile Drive to Mac owners given its sleek aluminum design.

Measuring 3.1 X 5.0 X 0.4 inches (7.9 X 12.8 X 1.1 cm), the Mobile Drive expands the internal 256GB or 512GB SSD storage of Apple's newest notebooks with 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB capacities. The 500GB drive weighs just 6.4 oz (182g) and the larger capacity drives weigh 8.5 oz (240g).

The Porsche Design Mobile Drive joins the SanDisk Dual USB Drive with Type-C connector as the first accessories compatible with Apple's MacBook. The SanDisk flash drive is available with 32GB of storage and comes with a traditional USB connector on one end and a Type-C connector on the other end, making it compatible with existing USB ports and the new Type-C port.

For owners of older notebooks and desktops that don't offer USB-C support, LaCie is also bundling a USB-C to USB Type-A adapter cable in the box.

The drive is also compatible with systems supporting the USB 2.0 specs with the Type-A adapter.

Unless you have a USB-C hub, if you have the Mobile Drive attached to the new MacBook, you won't be able to simultaneously charge the notebook or drive an external display as there is only a single USB port for input, output, and power.

The LaCie drive is compatible with Apple's Time Machine and can be configured to automatically backup PC or Mac data.

Users needing additional security can install the LaCie Private-Public software suite, available for Mac and PC, to encrypt and protect your digital files.

Pricing for LaCie's drives are not yet known at this time. The company is targeting availability in the second quarter.