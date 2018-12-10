5G is just the beginning for the future of smartphones

Smartphones have become so important nowadays that we can safely say that they are almost a part of us. Given the fact that the entire mobile industry is evolving at an incredibly fast pace, it's important to analyse what is the current state of smartphones (both from a hardware point of view and from a software one) in order to better understand what will happen in the next couple of years.

The development side

When it comes to architectural development, the mobile industry is incredibly hard to predict: if we take Apple into consideration, we can safely say that their development plans have been quite static, while its Chinese competitors (Huawei especially) have been pushing new technologies, embracing a more "desktop" approach in terms of both technologies and materials.

With this in mind, we can still trace a general prediction line in terms of hardware development, especially given the fact that (as pointed out by many industry analysts) Virtual Reality and Machine Learning seem to be the biggest development trends that every major player wants to embrace in his future plans.

(Image credit: Image Credit: RawPixel / Pexels)

What's so big about virtual reality?

We've seen a small introduction to VR applied to mobile with Apple's Animoji, which are indeed a simplified version of SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) applied to an internal mobile environment. Many mobile app development companies have stated the fact that Virtual Reality could be implemented in many technical, educational and entertainment-related apps.

Although the main problem is related to the fact that, in order to properly experience VR, the currently available peripherals are pretty bulky and expensive, we can easily say that there are indeed several signals of startups within the mobile development industry moving towards this matter.

The market value and the future of this industry

When it comes to industry insights, there are several aspects that should be considered, ranging from prices for tools, materials and everything in between. With this in mind, the mobile industry, of course, relies on the fact that there are several limitations due to the current state of processors, RAM and such.

Today, the market value , within the mobile sector, is pretty much based on the fact that there are several startups who are covering just the software development side of the mobile industry. With all that being said, we can easily say that the future of mobile will pretty much be a startup matter.

Paul Matthews, Business Writer