10 upgrades the Industrial Internet of Things needs

Whether you call it the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Industry 4.0 or machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity, there’s a trend that’s impossible to ignore: the manufacturing sector is getting connected, and fast. With slow economic growth and a volatile global market, competition is increasing and a thirst among industry for assets connected by wireless or wired networks will create an IIoT that will dwarf the consumer IoT.

However, to realise the predictions that sensors deployed in IIoT will comprise 64% of total sensors used in the Internet of Things as a whole, upgrades are needed. And we’re going to list 10 of the most important ones in this article.