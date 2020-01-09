GTA 5 cheats for PS4, Xbox One, PC and mobile

In making GTA 5, Rockstar created a near-limitless virtual playground unlike any other - but here you are looking for GTA 5 cheats... Alas, it makes sense that even the most detailed simulations need to have their boundaries tested every once and a while.

Respecting its forebears, GTA 5’s cheat system does indeed involve multiple button inputs, with codes and phone keypad sequences for PC too. If you’ve ever wanted to make people explode with your fists or spawn a BMX on the top of a building (we’ve all been there) then you’ve come to the right place.

Read on as we run through every GTA 5 cheat code, including details on how to trigger each gameplay tweak regardless of your preferred platform.

GTA 5 cheats: how to open the GTA 5 cheat console

The way you input cheats in GTA 5 is different on each platform and will depend on which kind of gamepad or input method you’re using. Keep it in mind that activating cheats will make you incapable of popping achievements or trophies on your given platform. Here’s a handy list so you don’t get lost.

We advise not to save after using cheats in GTA 5 as some are unable to be reversed, while others can be if you enter the cheat code again.

PC

On PC you’ll need to hit the tilde key which looks like this: ~. It is hiding underneath the 'ESC' button on your keyboard. This will open up the developer console where you can input cheats.

PS4/PS3

If you’re playing with a DualShock, you’ll just have to follow the inputs as listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.

Xbox One / Xbox 360

If you’re playing with an Xbox One / Xbox 360 gamepad, you’ll just have to follow the inputs as listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.

All platforms

Across all platforms, you can use your in-game phone to activate cheats if you prefer. This involves opening your phone, navigating to the contacts screen and then hitting the prompt to activate the keypad where you can key in the phrase, fronted by 1-999-.

GTA 5 cheats: wanted level cheats

These will be your go-to codes if you want to lose the cops in Los Santos (or perhaps gain them if you’re feeling up to it!)

Lower your wanted Level

PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

PC: Lawyerup

All Platforms: 1-999-5299-3787

Raise your wanted Level

PS4/PS3 : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

PC: Fugitive

All Platforms: 1-999-3844-8483

GTA 5 cheats: health, ammo and equipment cheats

Use these cheats to become invincible and up your arsenal, filling your inventory with equipment and weapons.

Full health and armor

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TURTLE

All Platforms: 1-999-887-853

Give parachute

PS4/PS3: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

PC: Skydive

All Platforms: 1-999-759-3483

All weapons and ammo

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: Toolup

All Platforms: 1-999-866-587

God mode (five minute timer)

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

PC: Painkiller

All Platforms: 1-999-7246-545-537

Full special ability meter

PS4/PS3: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Xbox One / Xbox 360: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

PC: Powerup

All Platforms: 1-999-769-3787

GTA 5 cheats: gameplay modifiers

Use these cheats to modify the open world and your abilities within it!

Max running speed

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

PC: Catchme

All Platforms: 1-999-2288-463

Max swimming speed

PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

PC: Gotgills

All Platforms: 1-999-4684-4557

Low gravity

PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

PC: Floater

All Platforms: 1-999-356-2837

Explosive punches

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

PC: Hothands

All Platforms: 1-999-4684-2637

Drunk mode

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

PC: Liquor

All Platforms: 1-999-547-861

Aim in slow-mo

PS4/PS3: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Xbox One / Xbox 360: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

PC: Deadeye

All Platforms: 1-999-3323-393

Skydive (drops you from the top of the skybox)

PS4/PS3: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

PC: Skyfall

All Platforms: 1-999-759-3255

Super Jump

PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

PC: Hoptoit

All Platforms: 1-999-467-8648

Explosive bullets

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

PC: Highex

All Platforms: 1-999-444-439

Burning bullets

PS4/PS3: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

PC: Incendiary

All Platforms: 1-999-462-363-4279

Director mode (play as any NPC)

PC: Jrtalent

All Platforms: 1-999-5782-5368

Black cellphones (causes a random explosion)

All Platforms: 1-999-367-3767

Slow-mo gameplay

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

PC: Slowmo

All Platforms: 1-999-756-966

Change weather type

PS4/PS3: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

PC: Makeitrain

All Platforms: 1-999-625-348-7246

Bad drivers (cars swerve into you)

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

PC: Snowday

All Platforms: 1-999-7669-329

GTA 5 cheats: vehicle spawn cheats

Use these cheats to spawn planes, limos, automobiles, bikes, whatever you please!

Duster

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

PC: Flyspray

All Platforms: 1-999-3597-7729

Stunt plane

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

PC: Barnstorm

All Platforms: 1-999-227-678-676

Dodo

PC: Extinct

All Platforms: 1-999-398-4628

Buzzard attack chopper

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

PC: Buzzoff

All Platforms: 1-999-2899-633

Kraken submarine

PC: Bubbles

All Platforms: 1-999-282-2537

Duke O'Death

PC: Deathcar

All Platforms: 1-999-3328-4227

Caddy

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

PC: Holein1

All Platforms: 1-999-4653-461

Limo

PS4/PS3: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

PC: Vinewood

All Platforms: 1-999-8463-9663

Trashmaster

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

PC: Trashed

All Platforms: 1-999-8727-433

Comet

PS4/PS3: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

PC: Comet

All Platforms: 1-999-266-38

Rapid GT

PS4/PS3: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

PC: RapidGT

All Platforms: 1-999-727-4348

Sanchez

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

PC: Offroad

All Platforms: 1-999-633-7623

PCJ

PS4/PS3: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

PC: Rocket

All Platforms: 1-999-762-538

BMX

PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

PC: Bandit

All Platforms: 1-999-226-348