Best online form builder of 2020

Online forms are extremely versatile and there are many different reasons to use one. If you are a business selling a product or service, you may want to find out what your customers are thinking. Marketers need forms to convert visitors into leads, and students can use them to collect qualitative data for research projects.

Either way, you'll commonly find that forms are an integral part of project management software as well as customer relationship manage (CRM) software, for precisely these reasons.

Online forms used to be ugly, but that's not the case with the best form builders available. They have evolved in both style and functionality, allowing you to be inventive and creative when it comes to achieving your form-related goals.

It's worth remembering that you may not need every feature that comes with a form builder; it's not necessarily something that should break the bank. Ensure that the one you pick provides just enough functionality for you to achieve your goal.

Here we feature the best online form builders currently available.

Best online form builders - at a glance

The best free form builder

Up to 1,000 form fields

Drag and drop

12 different field types

Integrates with Hubspot services

The Hubspot Free Online Form Builder is one of the best form builders online simply because it is free. Designed with small-to-mid-sized businesses in mind, the free version lets you use up to 1,000 form fields. It's easy to use, featuring a drag-and-drop form builder that allows you to embed a form into a website in seconds. It offers 12 different field types - such as text, drop down, radio select, checkbox, date picker, and more.

The form builder is a gateway to entice you into signing up for full the Hubspot Marketing Suite, which makes it even more powerful, but even on its own this free form builder will get the job done for most people.

The established form builder

Established service

Wordpress plugin

Integrations

Gravity Forms has been around a long time as a WordPress plug-in and has evolved into a feature-packed form builder in 2020. Packing all of the tools that you need to build professional forms into your website quickly, it features an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that comes with features such as conditional formatting, custom HTML insertion, and more.

Its integrations set it apart from the competition, allowing forms to be complemented by many third-party services - from Paypal and Slack to Zapier and MailChimp. It costs $59, with a free trial available.

The well-designed form builder

Beautiful design

Multimedia options

Integrations

Typeform is the best online form builder if you prioritize beautiful design above all else. It has a smooth interface that keeps people engaged, especially when form questions are written in a conversational tone.

Forms can be made more engaging through the use of images, video, and animated GIFs, which is done in a subtle way that encourages visitors to continue answering questions rather than distracting them. Typeform lets you customize a welcome screen and comes with simple analytics to provide insights at a glance.

Built-in integration with Google Sheets and MailChimp, added to more than 500 integrations with Zapier, further extends its functionality.

Online forms for rich data collection

Rich data collection

Complex reporting

Online payments

WuFoo is one of the best online form builders if you want to collect rich data and interrogate it using complex reporting and detailed analytics. Used by heavy hitters such as amazon.com; Best Buy; Disney; Microsoft; Sony; and Twitter, WuFoo’s online form builder lets you collect data, files and payments without writing a single line of code.

It also accepts online payments through its payment partners which include PayPal and Stripe, and its automated workflows allow data to be transferred to a CRM or marketing automation system on-the-fly.

Microsoft's form builder

Create surveys

Visualize data

Organize events

Built for home, education and business use, Microsoft Forms is the Redmond company’s answer to Google Forms. It features the ability to create surveys to collect customer feedback, measure employee satisfaction, and organize team events.

Whether you want to create surveys, quizzes, or other forms, Microsoft Forms collects responses in real-time and automatically visualizes data for deeper insights, combining with Excel to perform customized, in-depth analysis in the back-end.

The great-looking form builder

Code-free forms

Drag and drop

Automation workflows

Integrations

Used by companies such as Netflix and Twitter, Formstack lets you create great-looking forms without knowing how to code. It features a drag-and-drop form builder that comes with hundreds of templates to get forms up and running quickly.

Formstack's nifty automation workflows let you connect it with everything from MailChimp to PayPal, Hubspot, and Google Docs. And, whatever you do with it, you’ll be kept up-to-date with email notifications – and time can be further served through the automatic approval of projects.

Form building for landing pages

Build landing pages

Free trial

Rich media

Integrations

Paperform is a great option if you want to build forms that look like landing pages. Offered with a 14-day free trial, it aims to make the form creation process as simple as writing a document, with the ability to style text, upload pictures, embed videos, and tweak colors and fonts to match your brand.

Its features include a fast and powerful editor; payments and subscriptions support; bookings, appointments and scheduling; custom emails, success pages and PDFs. If that’s not enough, it can integrate with a wide range of third-party apps to further extend its functionality.

Secure form building

Secured forms

For sensitive data

Dynamic

Visualization

Formsite is one of the most secure form builders for collective sensitive data thanks to its ability to encrypt form submissions. It packs many other features including the ability to save survey responses and return to complete them at a later time. Its dynamic form builder comes with a toolbox of more than 40 different item types, which can be dragged and dropped into Formsite’s interface.

Formsite also includes a wide range of data visualization options to make the most of data, ranging from graphs and tables to custom reports that can be merged with Microsoft Word documents or converted into PDF format.

The unlimited form builder

Unlimited forms

Integrate payments

Powerful forms

Conditional logic

Cognito Forms lets you create unlimited forms with its intuitive drag-and-drop form builder. Like the best online form builders in 2020, it lets you integrate payment providers including Stripe, PayPal, and Square for accepting payments from visitors. Cognito Forms is one of the more powerful form builders out there due to its ability to let you perform powerful calculations that can compare total costs, compare dates and more.

That can be bolstered with conditional logic to control what fields people see, and dynamic repeating sections are ideal for collecting as much or little data from customers. It’s free for individuals, offering 100MB of storage, increasing in price in stages up to the Enterprise option which provides up to 100GB of storage.

The leads-focused form builder

Leads-focus

Strong anti-spam

Drag and drop

Embed anywhere

Leadformly is an intriguing option if you hate spam, which is unfortunately prevalent when it comes to online forms. The company has developed a ‘honeypot’ spam trap, which has been engineered to catch spam messages. These are used in place of ‘Captchas’, which research by Stanford University has found to reduce leads.

Leadformly lets you embed your forms anywhere – from WordPress to Squarespace, Magenta, Joomla!, and many more platforms. Its many features include a drag-and-drop form builder, multi-user management, advanced conditional logic, unlimited forms, analytics, optimized templates, and 24/7 support.