How to change your Netflix password or reset it

Whether you've forgotten your Netflix password, or want to change it to something more secure (as well as booting your ex off your account), we've got you covered.

Netflix is the most popular streaming service in the world, with fantastic shows like Sex Education and Queer Eye keeping its 193 million subscribers glued to their screens.

As with any online account, it's important to change your password regularly to keep your information secure, as well as stopping unwanted third-parties from using your account for free and potentially kicking you out of the service when you're right in the middle of your favorite show by maxing out the number of devices watching at one time.

You can either change your Netflix password through your Internet browser of choice, or via the Netflix app on your mobile or tablet.

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about changing or resetting your Netflix password.

How to change your Netflix password via your browser

First, head to Netflix in your browser and sign in by clicking the red button at the top right corner of your screen.

Select your profile, and you'll then be taken to the Netflix landing page. From there, hover your cursor over your profile picture in the right hand corner of your browser and select Account from the drop down menu.

Underneath the Membership & Billing section, you'll see your password in asterisks – click on Change Password to the right of this.

Then, you'll be able to input your current password, followed by your desired new password. Confirm your new password by typing it in again.

Below this, you'll see a check box saying "Require all devices to sign in again with new password". Make sure this box is checked to ensure that any third-parties that are using your account will need your new password to continue using your account.

How to change your Netflix password on your mobile

You can also change your Netflix password using the mobile app. To do this, login as normal and select your profile. Then, click on More at the bottom right corner of the app.

Click on Account, and your account settings will open up in your device's browser. From there, follow the same steps as above to change your password.

How to choose a strong password

When choosing a new password, make sure you use a mixture of numbers, uppercase, and lowercase letters to make it difficult to guess. Punctuation marks like '!' or '%' are worth including, too.

It's always best to use a password that you don't use for any other applications – after all, if one account becomes compromised, a hacker could gain access to any other accounts that use the same login details.

If you're worried about remembering lots of different credentials, the best password managers will do this for you – and many come with password generators, which will come up with a strong password for you.

How to reset your Netflix password

If you've forgotten your login credentials, it's possible to reset your Netflix password.

Head to the Netflix login page, either in your browser on on the mobile app. Underneath the Sign In button, click on the test that reads, 'Need help?'.

From there, you can reset your password using the email address or mobile phone number associated with you account. If you've forgotten your email address too, select Text Message (SMS), and you'll get a verification code to reset your password.

Don't remember your email address or the phone number you signed up with? Click 'I don't remember my email or phone' at the bottom of the page, and you'll be able to fill in further account details to recover your credentials.

Protecting your Netflix account

Aside from changing your password periodically, Netflix offers a few more tips on keeping your account safe, including adding a phone number for recovering a forgotten password.

You should also sign out of unused devices, particularly if you're planning on selling them or giving them away.

Netflix says that, "if you haven't done this, and the device is no longer in your possession, you can sign out of all devices from your Account page", noting that it can take up to one hour for this to be completed.

Netflix also advises that you be aware of phishing attempts from scammers, particularly over email. Keep an eye out for any suspicious emails purporting to be from Netflix.

The company says it will "never ask for any personal information to be sent to us over email", including payment information, identification numbers (i.e your social security number) or your account password.

Any emails that ask for these details should be regarded as suspicious and ignored.